A poetic tribute to Team India

Since invincible Team India played an utterly exhausting four-Test series with the deciding Test at a venue at which Australia had not lost in 33 years certainly deserves a poetic tribute.
Avid cricket enthusiast Padmini Sunderaj called Indian Link’s radio station and recited a superb poem which lauded the India XI’s efforts.
Here’s our favourite lines, let us know yours in the comments!
Hum toh karte hai jeet ki hi chant
Jaddu, Siraj, Pant aur Nat
Gill, Mayank, Rohit
Hum chahte hai aapke saare hit!