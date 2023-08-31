Aries: March 21 – April 20
A busy month as you settle legal matters, introspect on the nature of your relationships and question whether your career is on the right track. A new cycle begins, so expect old stalemates and past tensions to dissipate. Money could be tight but the situation will improve. Be cautious with expenses till then. The self-employed could hear of a business opportunity. Patience is the key as you wait for the scales of karma to tilt in your favour.
Taurus: April 21 – May 20
There could be unexpected changes in matters of business or romance. Even if a relationship is going through a bad patch, it won’t break and things get resolved. An ex could make a comeback. Do not let your emotions overpower your rational side, especially at work. Money matters need looking into for better outcomes. Your best success will come from concerted efforts, and lucky breaks that come your way. The problems you are facing right now are only temporary.
Gemini: May 21 – June 20
Singles will seek more depth in their relationships. A situation you have been manifesting comes to be. Work could be good and bad, but eventually, the financial gains will come. A feeling of emotional abundance keeps you happy; but there is an underlying anxiety and insecurity too. Insomnia could deplete your energy levels. Money held up will get cleared. Focus on activities that make you happy. What you want will come to you; though not in the manner you wished it would.
Cancer: June 21 – July 20
Social interactions, spiritual quests and possibly a marriage or news of a pregnancy could keep you busy this September. A trip will disappoint. At work, you are looking for a change to stay motivated. Being low emotionally could make you feel extreme fatigue. A financial matter that caused problems will be settled. Someone you know could call off an engagement. Some of you may receive a good offer for a business. Keep an open mind – to new offers and to changing circumstances.
Leo: July 21 – August 20
The card drawn shows that the fiery and headstrong Leo will stick to the rules. Which means, singles will not take the current relationship forward if what they seek is missing. Those looking to change jobs will find something more in tune with what they seek. Watch out for breathing problems. You could get help from someone you didn’t expect. Whatever the situation, don’t get overwhelmed. As long as you are doing the right thing, you will be fine.
Virgo: August 21 – September 20
The practical Virgo could be even more so this month. And they might even meet a Capricorn person, so the earth and rational elements will be strong overall. Good news at work will lift you out of the career slump you are in right now. You will have enough money to meet all your expenses even if it trickles in. If something is meant to be, it will happen, so let go of trying to control outcomes.
Libra: September 21 – October 20
Situations come up that test your self-control at work or in your personal life. Use these to grow, and compassion will help you overcome them. Singles will not be ready to commit; an ex still holds their hearts. Go with your passion if you are looking for a career direction. You may not see immediate results but stay devoted to your work; the rewards will come. Debts will be cleared and you will receive money. Positive conditions all around are foretold.
Scorpio: October 21 – November 20
Whatever the situation, only logic will help this month. Singles could meet someone who could be Aquarian or Libran. Let go of the past if you want a healthy relationship. Drive carefully and be careful while travelling. Look for a sense of purpose at work or find something that gives you one. Finances are stable but the people around can make it stressful. ‘Change your mind to change your world‘ should be your mantra for the month.
Sagittarius: November 21 – December 20
Some of you may have several problems spring up related to work or relationships. Those in a relationship could get married; a marriage, even if rocky, will not break. Avoid confrontations or arguments with family members. Too much stress will make you feel run-down. Watch out for an unfaithful partner if your relationship suddenly seems unfulfilling. Financial hurdles are temporary and your money situation will soon improve. The self-employed won’t be able to go through with a merger. Don’t make rash decisions.
Capricorn: December 21 – January 20
There could be a 360-degree change in your lifestyle or your mindset. Some of you may feel a sense of purpose and actively make changes in some area of your life. Dealing with your inner demons and resolved issues at work makes your job easier. A trip proves beneficial in more ways than one. Spiritual growth helps you find motivation again. Watch your diet. Singles could meet someone new. The self-employed could receive a life-changing offer for a partnership.
Aquarius: January 21 – February 20
A major arcana indicates preordained events. An ex could make a comeback but you remain unsure. If dissatisfied with your work, change what is needed to make it better. Some of you will make a life-changing decision after a longstanding negative situation ends. Watch your food habits to avoid mood swings. A new lifecycle commences and you will receive some positive information regarding your finances. All the changes happening in your life currently are for the better. Go with the flow.
Pisces: February 21 – March 20
Singles could meet someone new in their own neighbourhood. This person could be a Scorpio. Avoid feelings of martyrdom in difficult situations. Focus on self-healing to get over past traumas. If looking to sell property, it will not sell this month. At work, some of you may get a chance to expand your skillset. If looking to get married, expect a proposal. Avoid family dramas. If you have lost weight recently, it would be best to get it checked.