WIN a Couple’s Dinner at SEA LIFE Melbourne Aquarium this Valentine’s!

This Valentine’s Day, penning a romantic love letter or “Ishq wali Chitthi” will make you win an intimate four-course dinner at SEA LIFE Melbourne Aquarium!

Participate in Indian Link Radio’s “Ishq Wali Chitthi” contest, where you write a love letter for your beloved and mail it to us at radio@indianlink.com.au

The best love letter wins a Couple’s Entry ticket to Valentine’s Day Dinner in the beautiful Coral Atoll.

A magnificent floor-to-ceiling display of some of the most magnificent tropical animals in the world. Soft lighting and music adds to the romance of your intimate four-course dinner, which features an exclusive Valentine’s Day menu, including unlimited beer, wine, sparkling wine, cider, soft drink, juice and mineral water.

The more letters you write, the better the chance of winning it!

Also, do not forget to subscribe to our e-newsletter, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram!

Start writing your love letters now!

Last date for the entries is 12th February 2020.