fbpx
Science & Tech

Wabtec wins Predictive Maintenance Contract from Indian Railways

By Indian Link
0
Visual Reference of Wabtech's OMRS. (Supplied)
Visual Reference of Wabtech's OMRS. (Supplied)
Reading Time: 2 minutes

 

American rail technology company Wabtec Corporation announced yesterday that its team based in Australia has been awarded a contract from the Indian Railways’ Central Organisation For Modernisation Of Workshops (COFMOW), for its Online Monitoring of Rolling Stock (OMRS) project.

Wabtec has been a technology provider to the Indian Rail Transportation sector for both Indian Railways and metros. Its portfolio includes locomotives to critical subsystems such as brakes, couplers, doors, air conditions, pantographs, to the smallest of brake pads and power relays, which are used in a variety of rolling stock.

According to Wabtec, the new automated OMRS system is part of Indian Railways’ “SMART Yard” initiative and will improve the availability of the railway’s fleet of coaches, wagons, and locomotives by detecting and addressing defects, preventing in-service failures.

Wabtec will design, develop, supply, install and commission 97 OMRS equipment sets in various railway locations across India.

“Indian Railways is at the forefront of deploying digital solutions to modernize their operations and drive efficiency across its rail network,” said Nalin Jain, Digital Electronics Group President at Wabtec Corporation.

“This order supports their ‘Smart Yard’ initiative, which will showcase the next generation of condition-based predictive maintenance technologies. The OMRS systems will streamline Indian Railways’ operations by automating the inspections of bearings and wheels and pinpointing customized maintenance to maximize the utilization of its rolling stock.”

The OMRS is a wayside solution comprising Rail Bearing Acoustic Monitor (RailBAM) and Wheel Condition Monitor (WCM/ WILD) to detect faults in the axle–journal bearings and wheels of rolling stock.

The RailBAM technology is said to utilise acoustic signatures from bearings to identify bearing defects in advance before they would be identified through human inspection.

The WCM technology uses impact forces exerted by wheels on the rail to identify wheel defects. The OMRS systems enable operators to optimally plan the inspection and removal of defective bearings and wheels based on condition instead of fixed time-based inspection schedules, resulting in a healthier and more reliable fleet.

“Wabtec and Indian Railways have partnered for decades to continually provide the country with rail technology solutions that enable an efficient, reliable, and safe rail network,” said Sujatha Narayan, Senior Vice President and India Region Leader, Wabtec Corporation.

“This project will bring in state-of-the-art global digital high-tech solutions to the substantial portfolio of the India business enabling Indian Railways in their journey of modernization and digitalization.”

The data from all the wayside OMRS systems will be fed into a state-of-the-art Central Data Control Center to be established in Delhi through the Wabtec Fleet ONE software.

Starting over 150 years ago, Wabtec has been a leader in the rail industry with the vision to achieve a zero-emission rail system in the U.S. and worldwide.

The company has approximately 27,000 employees located at facilities in 50 countries throughout the world.

READ ALSO: Indian Railways on track to go green by 2030

- Advertisement -
Previous articleRedesigning your yard
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Let’s Talk Boosters: Indian Link podcast

Indian Link - 0
  In LET'S TALK BOOSTERS, a new podcast series by Indian Link, host Ekta Sharma quizzes Dr Kritman Dhamoon of Blacktown Hospital Sydney about booster...
Frontline worker Parita Patel (inset). Image supplied

‘Serving the community’: COVID testing in remote NSW

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The past two years have been a rollercoaster of COVID-19 related turmoil; from isolating lockdowns, closed borders, to trying to help Indians in the...

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Visual Reference of Wabtech's OMRS. (Supplied)

Wabtec wins Predictive Maintenance Contract from Indian Railways

Indian Link - 0
  American rail technology company Wabtec Corporation announced yesterday that its team based in Australia has been awarded a contract from the Indian Railways' Central...
backyard design

Redesigning your yard

Gopika Sambantham - 0
  Buying a new home is a proud moment for all of us, and moving in can be an exciting time for the family. With...
juhi chawla and rishi kapoor

REVIEW: Sharmaji Namkeen (Amazon Prime Video)

Indian Link - 0
  One of the characters in the film states, "Baat baat pe senti ho jaate hain". That is exactly what you experience when you see...
(Source: Canva)

Coalition or Labor: Who would be better for India?

Pawan Luthra - 0
  The much-anticipated budget is done and dusted and we now await the calling of the Federal Election. As described by analysts - and readily agreed...
jaya manchikanti receiving her volunteer of the year award

Jaya Manchikanti, Vic Premier’s Volunteer of the Year 2021

Jyothsna Rao - 0
  Melbourne’s Jaya Manchikanti, founder of IndianCare, has won the Vic Premier’s Volunteer of the Year award for 2021 for her selfless work supporting the...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020