fbpx
Science & Tech

New Instagram feature designed to nudge users away from harmful content

Instagram is introducing a new algorithm feature to deter users, especially teenagers, from feeding into harmful content.

Indian Link
By Indian Link
0
instagram nudge
Source: Canva
Reading Time: < 1 minute

 

Recently Instagram said that teenage users on the platform will start to see nudges that will encourage them to switch to a different topic if they are repeatedly looking at the same type of content on Explore.

This Instagram nudge is designed to encourage teens to discover something new and excludes certain topics that may be associated with appearance comparison.

“We designed this new feature because research suggests that nudges can be effective for helping people — especially teens — be more mindful of how they are using social media in the moment,” the company said.

In an external study on the effects of nudges on social media use, 58.2 per cent of respondents agreed or strongly agreed that nudges made their social media experience better by helping them become more mindful of their time on-platform.

“Our own research shows they are working too: during a one-week testing period, one in five teens who saw our new nudges switched to a different topic,” the company said.

The company also mentioned that it is expanding parental supervision features on Instagram.

On Instagram, parents and guardians can now send invitations to their teens to initiate supervision tools. Initially, only teens could send invitations.

They can also set specific times during the day or week when they would like to limit their teen’s use of Instagram.

Starting this month, these tools will begin rolling out to other countries, including the UK, Japan, Australia, Ireland, Canada, France and Germany, with plans to roll out globally before the end of the year.

IANS

READ ALSO: Homegrown social media apps turn restless for big leap

- Advertisement -
Previous articleQueen’s Birthday Honours, 2022
Next articleSteps to prevent a burnout
Indian Link
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

It’s National Blood Donor Week

Indian Link - 0
  It’s National Blood Donor Week. In our new podcast host Ekta Sharma speaks to Canberra‘s Nidhi Kaushik who runs an amazing donation campaign every year....

Let’s Talk Boosters: Indian Link podcast

Indian Link - 0
  In LET'S TALK BOOSTERS, a new podcast series by Indian Link, host Ekta Sharma quizzes Dr Kritman Dhamoon of Blacktown Hospital Sydney about booster...
Frontline worker Parita Patel (inset). Image supplied

‘Serving the community’: COVID testing in remote NSW

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The past two years have been a rollercoaster of COVID-19 related turmoil; from isolating lockdowns, closed borders, to trying to help Indians in the...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Burnout

Steps to prevent a burnout

Indian Link - 0
  After COVID, which changed the parameters of a stable work-life balance, burnout has become extremely common and become a challenge for both individuals and...
instagram nudge

New Instagram feature designed to nudge users away from harmful content

Indian Link - 0
  Recently Instagram said that teenage users on the platform will start to see nudges that will encourage them to switch to a different topic...

Queen’s Birthday Honours, 2022

Indian Link - 0
  Congratulating the Indian-origin recipients of the Officer of the Order of Australia (AO), Member of the Order of Australia (AM) and Medal of the...
Daughters of durga

A clinical psychiatrist reveals how Indian women in Australia experience family...

Indian Link - 0
  Manjula Datta O’Connor is a clinical psychiatrist and chair of the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists Family Violence Psychiatry Network. She has...
Neeraj Chopra javelin

Paavo Nurmi Games: Neeraj Chopra sets new national record in javelin

Indian Link - 0
  Tokyo Olympics champion Neeraj Chopra made an impressive return to competitive action as he broke his own national record to win the men's javelin...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020