fbpx
Science & Tech

NASA James Webb Telescope shares first view of cosmos

By Indian Link
0
image taken by nasa james webb telescope
(Source: NasaWebb/Twitter)
Reading Time: 2 minutes

 

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope‘s main mirror is now fully aligned, the agency officials have said.

Webb’s team now expects that the telescope’s optical performance will be able to meet or exceed the science goals the observatory was built to achieve.

The team completed the stage of alignment known as “fine phasing” on March 11. With the fine phasing stage complete, the team fully aligned Webb’s primary imager, the Near-Infrared Camera, to the observatory’s mirrors.

“We have fully aligned and focused the telescope on a star, and the performance is beating specifications. We are excited about what this means for science,” said Ritva Keski-Kuha, deputy optical telescope element manager for Webb at NASA Goddard, in a statement. “We now know we have built the right telescope.”

“At this key stage in the commissioning of Webb’s Optical Telescope Element, every optical parameter that has been checked and tested is performing at, or above, expectations,” NASA added in the statement.

The team also found no critical issues and no measurable contamination or blockages to Webb’s optical path. The observatory is able to successfully gather light from distant objects and deliver it to its instruments without issue.

During its alignment process, Webb took an image, which also shows galaxies and stars in the background. At the beginning of the alignment process in January, the telescope was delivering 18 individual images of the star, HD 84406, described by scientists as a very “boring star” in our Milky Way galaxy, Space.com reported.

In the 18 individual images, each of the primary mirror segments acted as a telescope on its own. But the new image released on Wednesday shows a bright-shining amber-coloured star emanating streams of light across the universe.

Even more interesting than the star itself, however, is its background, revealing dozens of specks and dots – each a distant galaxy that was previously out of reach, the report said.


In the coming next six weeks, the Webb team will further align the telescope to include the Near-Infrared Spectrograph, Mid-Infrared Instrument, and Near InfraRed Imager and Slitless Spectrograph.

“The team is on track to conclude all aspects of Optical Telescope Element alignment by early May, if not sooner, before moving on to approximately two months of science instrument preparations. Webb’s first full-resolution imagery and science data will be released in the summer,” NASA said.

Webb is the world’s premier space science observatory and once fully operational, will help solve mysteries in our solar system, look beyond distant worlds around other stars, and probe the mysterious structures and origins of our universe and our place in it.

Webb is an international programme led by NASA with its partners at ESA (European Space Agency) and the Canadian Space Agency.

READ ALSO: Last total solar eclipse of 2021 on 4 Dec

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAuntyji: The weekly call to mum
Next articleQuad Fellowship: $50k scholarship now open for STEM students
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Let’s Talk Boosters: Indian Link podcast

Indian Link - 0
  In LET'S TALK BOOSTERS, a new podcast series by Indian Link, host Ekta Sharma quizzes Dr Kritman Dhamoon of Blacktown Hospital Sydney about booster...
Frontline worker Parita Patel (inset). Image supplied

‘Serving the community’: COVID testing in remote NSW

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The past two years have been a rollercoaster of COVID-19 related turmoil; from isolating lockdowns, closed borders, to trying to help Indians in the...

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

stem student

Quad Fellowship: $50k scholarship now open for STEM students

Indian Link - 0
  A unique fellowship to support science and tech talent from Quad countries India, Australia, Japan, and the US has now opened applications. The Quad Fellowship...
image taken by nasa james webb telescope

NASA James Webb Telescope shares first view of cosmos

Indian Link - 0
  NASA's James Webb Space Telescope's main mirror is now fully aligned, the agency officials have said. Webb's team now expects that the telescope's optical performance...
phone call

Auntyji: The weekly call to mum

Auntyji - 0
  Dear Auntyji I am a little hesitant about bringing you my problem, but I have struggled with it for the last six months with no...
The IWD Working Commitee. (Image supplied)

South Asian solidarity on International Women’s Day

Misbah Ansari - 0
  Amongst the many events organised around International Women’s Day and its popular theme #BreakTheBias, one stand-out event deliberated on how to create more empowering...

‘Pay it forward’: Veena Sahajwalla at UIA Women’s Day event

Rajni Anand Luthra - 0
  “True empowerment comes when you lift others up.” This was the simple yet profound message that Prof. Veena Sahajwalla, NSW Australian of the Year,...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020