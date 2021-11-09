fbpx
Science & Tech

Google grants $2.5mn to 3 Indian non-profits to empower women

By Indian Link
0
google
Reading Time: 2 minutes

 

Tech giant Google’s philanthropic arm Google.org has granted $2.5 million to three Indian non-profits to create pathways to prosperity for women and girls.

The three non-profits are Samhita-CGF, Pratham Education Foundation, and SwaTaleem Foundation, who will each receive funding to scale their projects in areas of skills development, education, and financial support, the tech giant said in a statement.

“We’re extremely proud that three local recipients have been selected as part of this Challenge,” it added.

The three non-profits are part of the 34 funding recipients of the Google.org Impact Challenge for Women and Girls from across 19 countries. These were selected among 7,800 applications.

Samhita-CGF’s will get an $$800,000 grant for its “REVIVE Alliance” project, which aims to provide interest-free “returnable” grants to 10,000 women who do not have access to traditional finance support systems to invest in digitisation and cover their business needs.

Pratham will receive $1 million in funding to connect more than 7,000 rural, unemployed young women to jobs in the beauty and health industry and the male-dominated automotive, mechanics, and electrical industries.

With a $700,000 grant, SwaTaleem and Humane Warriors will educate marginalised girls and women in rural India through a creative, low-tech platform. Through an app and automated audio files played on speaker phones, it circumvents the need for the Internet while providing girls access to traditional subjects such as maths and science, as well as socio-emotional and financial literacy training such as how to open a bank account.

Google further stated that to support and advance these investments, Google.org, Google’s Accelerator team, and Women Techmakers will run a four-month global virtual accelerator programme where highly skilled Googlers will provide pro bono support that includes training, networking, and mentorship.

“As we continue to invest in efforts to extend opportunities to women to reach their potential, and enhance their lives, and that of their families, communities, and the economy, partnerships with organisations such as these will be key. We’re encouraged by the variety of approaches they are taking and their ongoing impact, and excited to support their work where it matters most,” Google said.

IANS

READ ALSO: $1.1 million awarded to cardiology researcher Anand Ganesan and team

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBiopic on legendary dancer Sitara Devi announced
Next articleTwitter reacts to Katrina-Vicky engagement
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...

Ep 8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s...

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic death...

Latest News

Twitter reacts to Katrina-Vicky engagement

Indian Link - 0
  All eyes are on Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who reportedly held a Roka (engagement) ceremony on Diwali! The Times of India report...
google

Google grants $2.5mn to 3 Indian non-profits to empower women

Indian Link - 0
  Tech giant Google's philanthropic arm Google.org has granted $2.5 million to three Indian non-profits to create pathways to prosperity for women and girls. The three...
Source: IANS

Biopic on legendary dancer Sitara Devi announced

Indian Link - 0
  Sitara Devi is one of India's iconic artistes. A recipient of several awards, including the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, Padma Shri and Kalidas Samman...
Associate Professor at Flinders University Anand Ganesan. Source: news.flinder.edu.au

$1.1 million awarded to cardiology researcher Anand Ganesan and team

Indian Link - 0
  How ventricular fibrillation will behave in an individual patient can be accurately modelled and predicted using a single mathematical equation, according to researchers at...
paramhans desai

Indian-American cop shot amid growing anti-police sentiments

Indian Link - 0
  An Indian-American police officer has been critically wounded after he was shot by a man while responding to a domestic dispute. Paramhans Desai, 38, was...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020