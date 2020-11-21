Remembering Saroj Khan: check out her Top 5 dance performances

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Saroj Khan, a talented dancer and Bollywood’s first female choreographer, has left behind a legacy unlike any other. Her career spanned over forty years and she had over 3,000 songs under her belt as choreographer.

And so, what better way to celebrate the much-loved Masterji than to look back at some of her best dance performances that have kept us enthralled all these years?

Saroj Khan came up with her dance show Nachle Ve with Saroj Khan way back in 2008. In this video, see her teaching steps of the bollywood song Billo Rani to her students.

2. In what almost appears like a wholesome family video, we get to watch Saroj Khan’s infectious happiness as she dances to the beats of the dhol.

3. We’ve got a special treat for you with this one – check out the talented pairing of Saroj Khan and Madhuri Dixit as they dance together on the sets of television show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa.

4. Speaking of Madhuri… Check out a behind-the-scenes video of her dance rehearsal with choreographer Saroj Khan from the film Sahibaan (1993).

READ MORE: 7 best Sonu Nigam songs to enjoy on his 47th birthday

5. And finally, an ode to what Saroj Khan enjoyed best – spreading the love of dance! In this video, she teaches how to emote expressions correctly on Dance with Madhuri while she dances to “Chane ke khet mein” from Anjaam (1994).

Saroj Khan continues to live on through the love of dance and expression.

Hope these videos brought a smile to your face, as much as they did to us!

READ MORE: 5 incredible Lata Mangeshkar songs – that aren’t in Hindi!