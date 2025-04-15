Ron Malhotra: Freedom of speech and individual rights must not be tampered with

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Ron Malhotra, the Family First Party candidate for the La Trobe electorate in Victoria, believes in values-driven alternatives focused on faith, family, and freedom. A first-time candidate, with a strong stance on protecting societal foundations, he seeks to represent his community and those who feel unheard in mainstream politics.

1. What prompted you to run for Federal Parliament?

Ron Malhotra: I decided to run to oppose radical gender ideology, push back against the obsession with net zero at the expense of our economy and oppose the participation of men in women’s sports.

2. What do you think are the pressing needs of the local community in your area?

Ron Malhotra: Australians including new migrants that I have met with, are primarily concerned with the cost of living crisis, rising electricity costs and the protection of faith based schools.

Have your say: Take the Indian Link’s Federal Election 2025 Survey 3. There is much disillusionment with politics and politicians in current times. What would you do to change that public perception?

Ron Malhotra: A politician’s job quite simply, is to promote policies that result in the happiness, health and prosperity of citizens without excessive regulations and without over-governance. Freedom of speech and individual rights must not be tampered with unless they are a legitimate and genuine threat to society. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ron Malhotra (@theronmalhotra)

4. Tell us a bit about your background — personal and professional.