Monday, November 23, 2020
Home Entertainment CineTALK
EntertainmentCineTALK

Review: Middle Class Melodies (Amazon Prime)

It's a simple, humorous film about chasing your dreams, writes VINAYAK CHAKRAVORTY.

Indian Link
By Indian Link
0
middle class melodies
Source: IMDb

Reading Time: 2 minutes 

Telegu film Middle Class Melodies – don’t go by the title – is not a musical, nor does it have any reference to melody. The title is used to convey a feel of the regular humdrum of life. For a more direct impact, perhaps, Middle Class Chutney (or Middle Class Flavours?) might have seemed more apt, considering the film is a comedy drama about a young man’s obsession to whip up the perfect Bombay Chutney, and his dream to set up an eatery.

AT A GLANCE

  • Starring: Anand Deverakonda, Varsha Bollamma, Goparaju Ramana, Prabhavathi Varma, Chaitanya Garikipati, Divya Sripada
  • Directed by: Vinod Ananthoju
  • Rating: * * * (three stars)

Anand Deverakonda plays Raghava, a hothead who takes pride in whipping up the perfect Bombay Chutney. While his temper seems to be a legacy of his father (Goparaju Ramana), Raghava picked up the nuances of preparing his special dish from his mother (Surabhi Prabhavathi). He dreams of opening a tiffin centre from where he can sell his Chutney, and he hopes his Bombay Chutney will make him famous one day and be the pride of Guntur, his hometown.

READ MORE: Review: Gatham (Amazon Prime)

Vinod Ananthoju’s film is narrated simply and with adequate humour, throwing in the obvious message about the importance of chasing one’s dreams. Writer Janardhan Pasumarthi’s focus seems primarily on setting up a feel-good experience for the audience, and little else.

middle class melodies
Source: Twitter

For that reason, Middle Class Melodies never really had much of a story to tell and tends to drag in portions. Ananthoju, Pasumarthi and company come up with interesting characters and situations that maintain a feel-good mood all through.

In turn, interesting characters translate to good performances. Anand Deverakonda is clearly not cut out for larger-than-life outings, but he does impress as the guy next door with a big dream. With roles increasingly being written around realism and authentic mannerisms, this is a great time for Anand to be labelled a promising young actor. Varsha Bollamma looks apt for her role of Sandhya, while most others in the cast are adequate. Goparaju Ramana as Raghava’s father is truly impressive.

Middle Class Melodies leaves you in a happy space, never mind the film’s shortcoming.

Vinayak Chakravorty, IANS

READ MORE: Review: V (Amazon Prime)

Previous articleReview: A Simple Murder (SonyLIV)
Next articleIndian app to support farmers wins 2020 ‘Call for Code’ challenge
Indian Link
Indian Link

Related Articles

CineTALK

Review: A Simple Murder (SonyLIV)

Indian Link - 0
  A Simple Murder does become contrived at times, given the willing suspension of disbelief it demands as the episodes roll, with unfailing frequency. But...
Read more
CineTALK

Review: Chhalaang (Amazon Prime)

Indian Link - 0
  Sports films can no longer be just about sporting themes and students coming of age, as we've crossed that generic phase a while back....
Read more
CineTALK

Review: Ludo (Netflix)

Indian Link - 0
  Ludo is brilliant as a concept, engaging in execution, but mostly mediocre in output. It is a film that ensembles four intertwined stories of...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Ep8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s life

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic...

Ep 6: The Indian LGBTQ+ community in 2020

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  It’s been two years since the world’s largest democracy repealed the draconian Section 377 which used to allow discrimination against homosexual people. Only this...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Mala Adiga policy director

Biden appoints Mala Adiga as Policy Director for next First Lady

Indian Link - 0
  Joe Biden, who will become the United States' President in January, has appointed Indian-American Mala Adiga to be the Policy Director for the next...
indian farmers

Indian app to support farmers wins 2020 ‘Call for Code’ challenge

Indian Link - 0
  India-based agri-tech startup AI Farm has been chosen as the Asia Pacific Regional Winner of Call for Code, a competition asked developers to create...
middle class melodies

Review: Middle Class Melodies (Amazon Prime)

Indian Link - 0
  Telegu film Middle Class Melodies - don't go by the title - is not a musical, nor does it have any reference to melody....
A Simple Murder sonyliv

Review: A Simple Murder (SonyLIV)

Indian Link - 0
  A Simple Murder does become contrived at times, given the willing suspension of disbelief it demands as the episodes roll, with unfailing frequency. But...
saroj khan bollywood choreographer

Remembering Saroj Khan: check out her Top 5 dance performances

Indian Link - 0
  Saroj Khan, a talented dancer and Bollywood's first female choreographer, has left behind a legacy unlike any other. Her career spanned over forty years...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020