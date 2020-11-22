Monday, November 23, 2020
Home Entertainment CineTALK
EntertainmentCineTALK

Review: A Simple Murder (SonyLIV)

An enjoyable black comedy that keeps the narrative mood sunny all along, writes VINAYAK CHAKRAVORTY.

Indian Link
By Indian Link
0
A Simple Murder sonyliv
Source: IANS

Reading Time: 2 minutes 

A Simple Murder does become contrived at times, given the willing suspension of disbelief it demands as the episodes roll, with unfailing frequency. But chances are you will not complain. This is a knotty naughty mix of crime and comedy, a little tangled but wholly enjoyable.

AT A GLANCE

  • Starring: Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Priya Anand, Amit Sial, Sushant Singh, Yashpal Sharma
  • Directed by: Sachin Pathak
  • Rating: * * * (three stars)

Black comedies largely score or slip depending on how well the wry tone in storytelling works. Here, director Sachin Pathak and his team of writers (Akhilesh Jaiswal and Prateek Payodhi) manage to keep the tempo of humour intact over 10 episodes with enough story to fill the runtime, and end on a note promising season two (yes there’s an open-ended finale, so fans would anxiously wait).

Shot against the backdrop of Delhi, A Simple Murder is a ride on the loony side about supari killers and dirty money, made loonier as a few harmless souls get mixed up. Among them is Manish (Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub), good-for-nothing nice guy with dreams to get his start-up up and running. He lives off his wife Priya (Priya Anand), actually. She is desperate to get rich quick, and will do just about anything to get what she wants.

READ MORE: Review: Chhalaang (Amazon Prime)

A contract is given out by a Hindu Jaat minister on his daughter, because she has run away with her Muslim lover. Which brings into the picture a pandit who doubles as a contract agent (Yashpal Sharma) and a couple of supari killers (Sushant Singh and Amit Sial). Manish lands in the core of the chaos and Richa, realising there’s a bag stuffed with crores in all this, tags along, as does her sly boss Rahul (Ayaz Khan) with whom she is carrying on a fling on the side. Throw in a dim-witted Dilliwaala cop (Gopal Dutt) and his crafty deputy (Vikram Kochhar), and the picture is complete.

A Simple Murder sonyliv
Source: IMDb

It is fun while it lasts, though erratic and full of loopholes. If you still grin and watch it, you realise it is because of the constant flow of wacky situations across the episodes.

You would instantly like the cast, too. Zeeshan Ayyub, feted for years for many effortless acts, finally comes on his own in an author-backed role. Priya Anand’s claim to fame so far was primarily being one of the Fukrey girls. She impresses in a role that lets her play the field with shades of grey. Amit Sial, Sushant Singh and Yashpal Sharma live up to their billing as seasoned actors who never let a show down.

A Simple Murder works well if you are in the mood for a bout of binge watch that never gets too heavy. It’s dark comedy that keeps the narrative mood sunny all along.

Vinayak Chakravorty, IANS

READ MORE: Review: Scam 1992 – The Harshad Mehta Story (SonyLIV)

Previous articleRemembering Saroj Khan: check out her Top 5 dance performances
Next articleReview: Middle Class Melodies (Amazon Prime)
Indian Link
Indian Link

Related Articles

CineTALK

Review: Middle Class Melodies (Amazon Prime)

Indian Link - 0
  Telegu film Middle Class Melodies - don't go by the title - is not a musical, nor does it have any reference to melody....
Read more
CineTALK

Review: Chhalaang (Amazon Prime)

Indian Link - 0
  Sports films can no longer be just about sporting themes and students coming of age, as we've crossed that generic phase a while back....
Read more
CineTALK

Review: Ludo (Netflix)

Indian Link - 0
  Ludo is brilliant as a concept, engaging in execution, but mostly mediocre in output. It is a film that ensembles four intertwined stories of...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Ep8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s life

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic...

Ep 6: The Indian LGBTQ+ community in 2020

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  It’s been two years since the world’s largest democracy repealed the draconian Section 377 which used to allow discrimination against homosexual people. Only this...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Mala Adiga policy director

Biden appoints Mala Adiga as Policy Director for next First Lady

Indian Link - 0
  Joe Biden, who will become the United States' President in January, has appointed Indian-American Mala Adiga to be the Policy Director for the next...
indian farmers

Indian app to support farmers wins 2020 ‘Call for Code’ challenge

Indian Link - 0
  India-based agri-tech startup AI Farm has been chosen as the Asia Pacific Regional Winner of Call for Code, a competition asked developers to create...
middle class melodies

Review: Middle Class Melodies (Amazon Prime)

Indian Link - 0
  Telegu film Middle Class Melodies - don't go by the title - is not a musical, nor does it have any reference to melody....
A Simple Murder sonyliv

Review: A Simple Murder (SonyLIV)

Indian Link - 0
  A Simple Murder does become contrived at times, given the willing suspension of disbelief it demands as the episodes roll, with unfailing frequency. But...
saroj khan bollywood choreographer

Remembering Saroj Khan: check out her Top 5 dance performances

Indian Link - 0
  Saroj Khan, a talented dancer and Bollywood's first female choreographer, has left behind a legacy unlike any other. Her career spanned over forty years...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020