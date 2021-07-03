fbpx
Tuesday, July 6, 2021
Ep 4: Why Indian Australians need to learn more about Aboriginal culture

By Bageshri Savyasachi
Reading Time: < 1 minute 

This week I discuss how Indians in Australia can learn more about Indigenous Australian culture.

For migrants, especially new migrants, Aboriginal culture might not be incredibly visible.

This episode aims to help develop a better understanding of the First Nations People of Australia.

Interviewees

Resources

  1. The Uluru Statement
  2. Melissa Lucashenko – Too Much Lip, winner of Miles Franklin Literary Award, 2019
  3. Ellen Van Neerven – Throat, collection of poems
  4. Jeanine Lane – Purple Threads, winner of David Unaipon Award
  5. Lionel Fogarty’s – Yoogum Yoogum, collection of poems

 

LISTEN ALSO: Ep8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s life

Bageshri Savyasachi
Truth-telling, tree-hugging journalist.

