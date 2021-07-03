Ep 4: Why Indian Australians need to learn more about Aboriginal culture

Reading Time: < 1 minute
This week I discuss how Indians in Australia can learn more about Indigenous Australian culture.
For migrants, especially new migrants, Aboriginal culture might not be incredibly visible.
This episode aims to help develop a better understanding of the First Nations People of Australia.
Interviewees
- Dr Roanna Gonsalves – Indian Australian writer
- Indu Balachandran – Director of Impact, National Centre for Indigenous Excellence
Resources
- The Uluru Statement
- Melissa Lucashenko – Too Much Lip, winner of Miles Franklin Literary Award, 2019
- Ellen Van Neerven – Throat, collection of poems
- Jeanine Lane – Purple Threads, winner of David Unaipon Award
- Lionel Fogarty’s – Yoogum Yoogum, collection of poems
