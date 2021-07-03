Ep 4: Why Indian Australians need to learn more about Aboriginal culture

Reading Time: < 1 minute

This week I discuss how Indians in Australia can learn more about Indigenous Australian culture.

For migrants, especially new migrants, Aboriginal culture might not be incredibly visible.

This episode aims to help develop a better understanding of the First Nations People of Australia.

Interviewees

Dr Roanna Gonsalves – Indian Australian writer

Indu Balachandran – Director of Impact, National Centre for Indigenous Excellence

Resources

The Uluru Statement Melissa Lucashenko – Too Much Lip, winner of Miles Franklin Literary Award, 2019 Ellen Van Neerven – Throat, collection of poems Jeanine Lane – Purple Threads, winner of David Unaipon Award Lionel Fogarty’s – Yoogum Yoogum, collection of poems

