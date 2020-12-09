fbpx
Thursday, December 10, 2020
Home Opinion
Opinion

The involved NRI

The internationalisation of domestic politics, like the CAA and recent farmers protests, can be a double-edged sword.

Pawan Luthra
By Pawan Luthra
0
indian protest in melbourne
Source: Ekabhishek / Wikicommons

Reading Time: 3 minutes 

As 2020 draws to a close, it looks like the pandemic is less of a concern to the government in India as opposed to the farmers gathering on the outskirts of Delhi.

- Advertisement -

As we go to print, hundreds of thousands are camped outside Delhi to protest against what they say is the corporatisation of farming by the Modi government. The farmers, largely from Punjab, are being joined by their fellow farmers from across the nation. The ferocity of the passion behind the protest – and some stark images of police brutality – may have galvanised the Modi government in initiating talks with the farmers, but to date there is little progress towards resolution.

Like in all things this decade, social media has lit up with various experts being paraded around extolling – or criticising – the new agriculture laws.

What has been interesting to note is the internationalisation of the farmers’ protest, as support comes in from the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States.

READ ALSO: Indian farmers continue protests as diaspora joins in

farmers truck protest in india
Source: AAP

From a political leadership point of view, the strongest remarks have come from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who has supported the rights of Indian farmers to protest peacefully. This has not been taken kindly by the Indian government, which in a press release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, said that such comments have “encouraged” extremist activities outside the Indian missions in Canada. India has warned that remarks of the Canadian leadership on farmer protests would lead to increasing anti-India rallies in Canada.

Other politicians in the United Kingdom and Australia have also added their voices to the ongoing protests in India.

With community groups joining in globally, the new breed of Non Resident Indian continues to engage deeply with their country of origin, and comes forward readily to show support – be it for the Indian cricket team at the SCG, or changes to Article 370, or the Indian Citizenship Amendment Act.

indians in australia for caa
Members of the Indian community in Australia in favor of the CAA (January, 2020)

An early demonstration of such deep engagement with the mother country came during the Indian elections of 2014, when pro Modi supporters congregated at iconic spots such as the Sydney Opera House and Melbourne’s Federation Square as results were declared in India. Perhaps the most vocal outpouring of patriotic fervour was the Pulwama protest march in Sydney CBD against alleged Pakistan led terrorism. When CAA legislation was announced, we saw both pro and anti rallies in Parramatta and Sydney CBD.

READ ALSO: CAA: Supporters and detractors in Australia

indians against caa in australia
Members of the Indian community in Australia protesting against the CAA (January, 2020)

This internationalisation of domestic politics is indeed a double-edged sword. The jury is still out whether we should be bringing contentious topics ‘from back home’ out in the mainstream. Then again, with social media playing such a pivotal role in highlighting our issues, vision opportunities of supporters and detractors against international landmarks does add an additional gravitas to the situation.

Meanwhile, as we prepare to bid adieu to 2020, we can’t help but look back at a year that was filled with unknowns, and one which forced us to re-evaluate various aspects of our lives. If ‘pivot’ was the word we used frequently in 2020, perhaps the word for 2021 will be ‘agile’ – as we learn to work through issues in smarter ways.

Wishing you and your loved ones a great 2021.

- Advertisement -
Previous article(Budget) Secret Santa
Next articleBorder Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21: Lessons from the white ball curtain-raisers
Pawan Luthra
Pawan Luthra
Pawan is the publisher of Indian Link and is one of Indian Link's founders. He writes the Editorial section.

Related Articles

Opinion

US Elections 2020: Trump is finally the ‘chosen one’

Ritam Mitra - 0
Donald Trump has long anointed himself as the saviour of America’s working class, a messiah sent by some higher power. Over the years, Trump...
Read more
Opinion

The tyranny of a distanced Diwali

Pawan Luthra - 0
  An Australian classic by well-known historian Geoffrey Blainey uses the phrase, “the tyranny of distance” to describe how distance and isolation has shaped Australia’s...
Read more
Features

Tanishq ad: a time to stand together

Indian Link - 0
A modern, progressive secular country that "wears" its traditions proudly, that is what the Tanishq ad said to me. Eight years ago Tanishq made a...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Podcasts

Ep8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s life

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic...

Ep 6: The Indian LGBTQ+ community in 2020

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  It’s been two years since the world’s largest democracy repealed the draconian Section 377 which used to allow discrimination against homosexual people. Only this...

Latest News

AISRF will fund six new projects, one on COVID-19

Indian Link - 0
  Australian and Indian researchers will work together to advance COVID-19 screening and study the future health effects of the virus, after a $4 million investment by...

British Indian couple among 1st in world to receive COVID vaccine

Indian Link - 0
  As UK began one of the largest vaccination drives, an Indian-origin couple in their 80s became one of the first few people to receive...

Making a gingerbread house is easy…

Indian Link - 0
...or so they tell us on TV food shows, writes DEVNA LUTHRA
hardik pandya aus v ind

Border Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21: Lessons from the white ball curtain-raisers

Ritam Mitra - 0
  For once, India return to Australia as the holders of a Border-Gavaskar Trophy contested in Australia, but curiously, India are far from being favourites....
indian protest in melbourne

The involved NRI

Pawan Luthra - 0
  As 2020 draws to a close, it looks like the pandemic is less of a concern to the government in India as opposed to...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020