fbpx
Tuesday, August 24, 2021
HomeOpinion
Opinion

Forget China. India is our future

MAURICE NEWMAN AC on why Australia needs to inject a fresh sense of purpose in reengaging with India

By Indian Link
0
Maurice Newman AC
Maurice Newman AC. Photo by Binu Naikaraparambil.

Reading Time: 4 minutes 

India and Hong Kong share a common British colonial history. From the earliest times that connection and free enterprise attracted many Indian merchants to migrate to the “barren rock” where they prospered and became some of the city’s most prominent businessmen and philanthropists.

Whatever their colonial shortcomings, the British brought a system of democratic government, the rule of law and free enterprise. Whereas India has just celebrated 75 years of independence from British rule, Hong Kong had to wait until 1997. Under an historic “One Country, Two Systems” agreement with China, the city was guaranteed its distinct political, socioeconomic, and legal arrangements for at least fifty years without change.

While India has gone on to stamp its presence on the world as a vibrant, democratic, growth economy, once free, Hong Kong has succumbed to Beijing’s imperious interference in its domestic affairs. As liberty’s light is extinguished, so goes the city’s renowned international financial centre’s future.

But China’s President Xi Jinping won’t fret. He is contemptuous of individual liberty, market economies and what he can’t control. He seeks to replace lost international business with domestic demand. With total debt of 290 percent of GDP, falling productivity and weak profitability, it is wishful thinking. Beijing’s options are shrinking and its future is not what Xi tells the world.

Seven decades of communism have cemented a corrupt ruling class built on cronyism and nepotism. Xi Jinping is a product of that system. Some 70,000 heavily subsidised zombie companies sap productivity. Investment and divestment rely on patronage, not profit, and previously concealed bad debts threaten the viability of financial institutions. China is no longer the cheap manufacturer it was and President Xi’s obsession for control, means a “please Beijing” culture crowds out risk taking and innovation.

Most crippling is Mao Zedong’s legacy of the one child policy. Despite efforts to up the quota to three children, China is currently experiencing its lowest birthrate since the 1950s. It means in coming decades over 100 million workers will retire with no-one to replace them. China’s over 60s population is already at 17.9 percent compared to India’s eight percent.

READ ALSO: The Pegasus spyware saga reveals India’s colonial hangover

When compared to India, China’s future looks grim. With its young, smart, energetic population of 1.4 billion people, untroubled by totalitarian leadership, India stands as a beacon to global corporations looking to reposition. Indeed, according to research firm Gartner, a third of supply chain leaders have plans to move at least some of their manufacturing out of China before 2023 and up to 1,000 companies have India under consideration.

No doubt this reality accounts for Beijing’s flagrant incursions into disputed territories. It sees time running out and wants to deter the West from defending Taiwan should it attack.

It’s true, until recently, China’s miracle economy has mesmerised the world. But Beijing got a ten year start on Delhi thanks to Deng Xiao Ping’s 1980s reforms. It wasn’t until 1991 when a collapsing Soviet Union convinced the Indian Congress to abandon socialism that India’s star began to rise. Only then did it begin ditching the economic rigidities and entrenched patronage common to socialist regimes.

The changes included privatisation of government assets and a concerted effort to deregulate mainstream sectors. Indeed, India is keen to dispel its old image of stifling bureaucracies aware that smaller government means less corruption, lower transaction costs higher returns and increased investment. Unlike China, ownership is a two-way street with very few sectors requiring prior central government approval for foreign investment. Limits on foreign direct investment across key industries have been increased.

Today, India is a land of emerging opportunities with a growing appetite for a diverse range of high value services and products. It has reached a new level of growth and maturity without surrendering its competitiveness. For 2021-22 the International Monetary Fund forecasts India’s GDP will grow by 9.5 percent, well ahead of China’s 5.7 percent.

These profound developments are serendipitous for Australia, particularly at this time. While many in government and business may yearn for a rekindled relationship with China, it won’t happen under Xi. Canberra’s decision to deny Huawei participation in its 5G network and its push for an investigation into the origin of COVID-19, angered him deeply. Now,with America’s abject retreat from Afghanistan, Xi’s wolf warrior diplomacy in Asia and the Pacific will put further strains on the relationship.

In this context, India has become an indispensable security partner for Australia. Both are members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue which also includes the United States and Japan. Its aim is to support “a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific Region” and, to China’s chagrin, its members have established regular defence co-operation through naval exercises, and the sharing of intelligence.

Five years ago, a compelling opportunity pushed by Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and then Prime Minister Tony Abbott, to complete a comprehensive economic co-operation agreement, was inexplicably squandered by Abbott’s successor Malcolm Turnbull. Now, as Australia’s special trade envoy, Mr Abbott is endeavouring to re-boot this bilateral agreement. It follows an understanding between Prime Ministers Morrison and Modi to “re-engage” and upgrade their relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

To give this effect, the Prime Minister and the Minister for Trade need to inject a fresh sense of purpose. It means Australian bureaucrats must urgently find common ground. Too often they have created obstacles or concentrated on non-negotiable issues rather than find solutions. To build momentum and, as a measure of good faith, Mr Morrison should visit Delhi before year-end or, at least, meet Mr Modi at the margins of the Glasgow climate conference in November.

The Indian train is leaving the station and unless Australia moves quickly, it risks losing its place in a lengthening queue. To quote Mahatma Gandhi, “The future depends on what we do in the present”.

Maurice Newman AC is a former Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) Chairperson and has also served as Chancellor at Macquarie University.

Reproduced with permission from The Daily Telegraph.

READ ALSO: Indian-origin journo wins Pulitzer for exposing China’s detention camps

Link up with us!

Indian Link News website: Save our website as a bookmark

Indian Link E-NewsletterSubscribe to our weekly e-newsletter

Indian Link Newspaper: Click here to read our e-paper

Indian Link app: Download our app from Apple’s App Store or Google Play and subscribe to the alerts

Facebookfacebook.com/IndianLinkAustralia

Twitter: @indian_link

Instagram: @indianlink

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/IndianLinkMediaGroup

- Advertisement -
Previous articleIndia at the Tokyo Paralympics: what to expect
Next article‘Love in the time of Lockdowns’: Trikone Australia
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...

Ep 8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s...

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic death...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Trikone's latest 'Let's Talk ' edition discusses love in the time of lockdowns. Source: Facebook

‘Love in the time of Lockdowns’: Trikone Australia

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  How does love thrive – between parents and children scattered around the world, among siblings and friends who can’t meet for years on end?...
Maurice Newman AC

Forget China. India is our future

Indian Link - 0
  India and Hong Kong share a common British colonial history. From the earliest times that connection and free enterprise attracted many Indian merchants to...
Devendra Jhajharia.

India at the Tokyo Paralympics: what to expect

Indian Link - 0
  India is sending its largest-ever contingent to the Tokyo Paralympics with 54 athletes set to compete in nine sport disciplines. From 19 participants at the...
parents playing with child

A play-based approach to home language learning

Neha Jain - 0
  As Indian Australian parents, we strive to educate our children about their bicultural backgrounds so that they can appreciate the diversity that they grow...
silver gemini coin

Rare coin from Jahangir’s Zodiac collection to be auctioned in Sydney

Rajni Anand Luthra - 0
  A silver coin from Mughal emperor Jahangir’s famed Zodiac collection will go to auction in Sydney shortly. It is the stellar piece in a set...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020