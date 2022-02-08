fbpx
Opinion

Why is it okay to bend the rules?

Or is it really, okay? Where does the buck stop? BY PREETHI MALCOLM.

By Indian Link
0
Source: Canva
Reading Time: 2 minutes

 

Like many other times during the pandemic, I recently found myself wondering about human nature and the strange, rebellious streak of rule breakers. I looked inward at our community and noticed that we only tend to do the right things out of fear of being caught by the law, especially when the hard-earned plastic notes that we so lovingly and carefully save for our future generations are taken away in the name of “penalties.”

I remember reading somewhere that integrity meant doing the right thing even when no one was watching, and that struck a chord with me. But who decides what’s right and what’s wrong? When it comes to the pandemic, it’s not about playing the role of “moral police”. I feel people should instead apply some mindfulness and another factor that is becoming such a rarity these days: common sense.

Walking out of the cinemas after watching the film ’83, I listened to this nearby family of uncles and grandparents tell their kids all about cricket and passion, but never heard a mention of picking up the empty Coke bottles or popcorn packets that they left on the seats. It was heart breaking. Is it because there is no penalty for such actions or just the lack of mindfulness?

READ ALSO: Weary and wary as the new school year starts

littered cinema floor mindfulness
Source: Canva

Similarly, a father encouraging his teenager with a learner’s license to exceed the speed limit because there were no speed cameras, or parents tweaking their kids’ driving hours in the race to get a P-Plate before their friends’ children… what are we really teaching here?

Even faking declarations at Customs to bring in some spices may sound trivial but take a moment to consider the long-term repercussions and the lessons we are giving the next generation – that it is ok to lie.

In my mind, it’s like telling friends you’re on a diet but eating junk food when no one is watching. Who are we really fooling here?

Covid or Covid free, it’s probably time to make mindfulness a part of our daily life.

READ ALSO: Isolating Indian families find relief in NGOs’ home-cooked meals 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleDwayne Fernandes: world-record-setting tower climber and D&D player
Next article‘The Tourist’ role is game-changer for actor Kabir Singh
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Let’s Talk Boosters: Indian Link podcast

Indian Link - 0
  In LET'S TALK BOOSTERS, a new podcast series by Indian Link, host Ekta Sharma quizzes Dr Kritman Dhamoon of Blacktown Hospital Sydney about booster...
Frontline worker Parita Patel (inset). Image supplied

‘Serving the community’: COVID testing in remote NSW

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The past two years have been a rollercoaster of COVID-19 related turmoil; from isolating lockdowns, closed borders, to trying to help Indians in the...

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

love is blind south asian contestants

Season 2 of ‘Love is Blind’ to feature four South Asian...

Indian Link - 0
  Ahead of its global release on 11 February, Netflix has unveiled the cast of its latest season of Love is Blind – and it...
hsc 2021

HSC 2021: Finishing school in lockdown

Manan Luthra - 0
  The class of 2021 talk COVID and (high school) tests.   Name: Dhruv Hariharan ATAR: 99.95 Subjects: Physics, Chemistry, Maths Extension 1, Maths Extension 2, English Advanced, German School: Knox Grammar School, Sydney Results/Special...
sace 2021

SACE 2021: Finishing school in lockdown

Manan Luthra - 0
  The class of 2021 talk COVID and (high school) tests   Name: Hussain Hardwarewala ATAR: 98.15 Subjects: Chemistry, Mathematical Methods, Psychology, Integrated Learning, General English, Research Project, Music Solo Performance, Music...
Gurbani Minhas (left) and Abhinav Rajan (right). (Images supplied)

VCE 2021: Finishing school in lockdown

Manan Luthra - 0
  The class of 2021 talks COVID and (high school) tests.   Name: Gurbani Minhas ATAR: 97.65 Subjects: Mathematical Methods, Biology, Chemistry, English Language, Latin, Chinese Second Language. School: Penleigh...

REVIEW: The Great Indian Murder (Disney+ Hotstar)

Indian Link - 0
  'The Great Indian Murder', a nine-episode series directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia is an adaptation of the book - Six Suspects, authored by the former...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020