Aries: March 21 – April 20
Some of you may be wanting to leave a dead end job or relationship. Expect this situation to help you grow mentally. You might even say no to a new job though it pays more because it is not what you really want. Watch out for gadgets at home causing accidents. Money could be scarce right now but more is coming. Whatever the problem you are facing, solve it with logic and rational thinking. Let go of resistance to challenges.
Taurus: April 21 – May 20
Singles will want an upgrade on the kind of people they are dating instead of adding to the numbers. Some of you may move to a new home. What goes around comes around, so expect to receive rewards for good karma. A legal matter could get settled in your favour. New cycles are beginning so expect peace in troubled relationships. Finances will get better even if you are feeling the pinch right now. Go with the flow and let things unravel on their own.
Gemini: May 21 – June 20
The lovers’ card doesn’t always imply a love triangle. Mostly, it is about being stuck on the horns of a dilemma. Two tempting options, in work or personal life could have you wondering which one to choose. Rejection for the self-employed will guide them to different sources of income. Some of you may be feeling blocked or trapped in an unhappy relationship. Money comes from multiple sources; go beyond the surface to find the right answers. Welcome the changes coming.
Cancer: June 21 – July 20
Aces, drawn for you this month, indicate new beginnings: if you are considering a creative project, now is a good time to start. Though singles want a deeper relationship, it is not the right time for it. Some of you might want a work from home kind of job. Misunderstandings in a current relationship will get resolved. Expect a promotion or a raise at work. New ideas for creative enterprises will be well received. Make the first move before the universe reciprocates.
Leo: July 21 – August 20
A cycle is ending and a new way of living will take its place. Expect new opportunities at work too. A rocky relationship will come to an end. Expect delays in travel plans. A loss of income could also affect some of you. Change is inevitable this month and it is destined so it’s best to go with the flow. Spiritual growth comes out of a negative situation. Expect several changes over the next six months. Learn to let go and let god.
Virgo: August 21 – September 20
The temperance card is telling the finicky Virgo to be moderate in their approach to everything this month. You will seek spiritual guidance for a problem at hand. Trust the universe for best results. Singles will get closure with an ex or someone they were attracted to in the past. Any mood swings can be dealt with by meditating or exercising. Seek a second opinion for any health issues. Negative situations will end – keep working on yourself.
Libra: September 21 – October 20
Once you spot where the problems are, your mind will help you find the solutions and past problems get resolved on their own. Foreign travel is on the anvil for some. A setback could cause loss of income. A partnership deal or merger will fail to go through. Watch for illness and don’t ignore any symptoms. Financial setbacks are temporary so don’t get distressed. Singles should just avoid thinking about a relationship this month; put it on hold for now.
Scorpio: October 21 – November 20
Singles will not want to trust easily due to past heartbreaks, but things will get better. An unexpected visitor could lead to something positive on the work front or in your personal life. Take a break from work if you are overworked or experiencing aches and pains. Money delayed will come through. Investments bring good returns too. Let go of what you have lost, as something better is coming. Avoid impulsive decisions and actions. Delays if any will work in your favour.
Sagittarius: November 21 – December 20
An ex could make a comeback but the estrangement is here to stay. You go within to seek answers: a life cycle is about to end. If looking to sell property, it will sell. Those in a job and the self-employed will see growth all around, including people seeking advice and financial gains. If unwell, you will recover. Those in a relationship should watch out for the red flags that indicate an abusive nature. Don’t force a resolution in a problematic situation.
Capricorn: December 21 – January 20
A difficult month for some as you can’t seem to find a solution to an existing problem. Letting the universe handle it is the best way out. Some of you will get a chance to make money unexpectedly. Marriages could hit a rocky patch due to emotional or financial constraints. Take more rest and stay away from the energy drainers. Release patterns you are repeating that no longer work for you. Those looking could get a tempting job opportunity.
Aquarius: January 21 – February 20
Taurus or Capricorn energy makes you feel grounded. Trust your intuition if you have misgivings about a relationship. A short trip is on the anvil. The self-employed will see an upswing in business. Singles will want to manifest a happy relationship above all else. Be honest with your opinions where needed to diffuse tensions. Money owed to you could come in slowly. At work, associates will not be supportive. All your good karma is coming back to you as a reward.
Pisces: February 21 – March 20
The practical Capricorn card drawn will make the dreamy Pisces a little more realistic in their approach to everything this month. Matters related to career or improving your finances keep you busy. Singles could even meet someone who is January born. Some news will lift you out of your career slump if you are in one right now. Expect a financial windfall in the near future. If you get new ideas, have the courage to work on them.