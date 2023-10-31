Aries: March 21 – April 20
The moon card implies a change and events coming to a natural end. Expectations of a relationship working out will not materialise. Conflicts at work require inner self control over confrontation. Be wary of those you think are capable of deception. An upsetting piece of news concerning a family member could come your way. Don’t lend money or you might not get all of it back. In a rocky relationship, one partner could be having a clandestine affair.
Taurus: April 21 – May 20
Aquarian energy this month makes the Taurean even more practical. However, now is a good time to invest in humanitarian causes dear to your heart as the Queen of Pentacles card indicates help, possibly from an Aquarian. New age healing techniques might fascinate you. Singles could meet someone very unusual. Money starts to come in which leads to other positive events. Detox and cleanse your chakras if you can. Things will work out better than expected and sooner than you thought possible.
Gemini: May 21 – June 20
A time to harvest some of your hard work. An unexpected opportunity will bring financial gains. The self-employed might want to start a new business or an old one will help raise your income. In a personal relationship, you might move in with your partner. Avoid binge eating and drinking to cope with emotions. Someone you meet will help you increase business. Accept opportunities that come your way. Unexpressed resentments and other such feelings will wither away.
Cancer: June 21 – July 20
Cancerians could face problems on all fronts – relationship, career and property matters. A budding relationship will disappoint. Some of you could lose your job due to a severe ailment or disagreement. A trip for health reasons is on the agenda, as is overseas travel for some. Watch out for stomach problems or headaches; they need medical attention. Money is tight but more is on the way. The completion of a cycle is foretold with the resolution of a problem.
Leo: July 21 – August 20
An ex could make a comeback in the lives of some. The scenario at home could get tense making you cranky. Paperwork will keep you busy. In a relationship, unexpected disagreements could come up due to dishonesty. Family fights will get resolved. Those looking for a job should look at the communications or teaching fields for success. Take action so you stay detached from problems. Believe that the universe knows what it is doing and it is in your best interest.
Virgo: August 21 – September 20
A difficult month as you run into problems, self-doubt and possible infidelity. A possible loss of a job is also foretold. Colleagues and seniors too could add to your problems. A marriage could hit a rough patch due to misunderstanding. If you have any health issue, seek medical help. Remove any feelings of lack within you regarding money. The universe responds to energy and a feeling of abundance will send more your way. Despite problems, some of you could land a promotion.
Libra: September 21 – October 20
A major arcana indicates a pre-destined event so go with the flow if things happen that are not in your control. If dating, singles might want to rethink going forward due to the other person’s attitude. A short trip will be beneficial to your career. Use your judgement to make any major decisions. Take medical advice for any heart related issues. If you receive an offer for a job or a business, grab it, as it is a once in a lifetime opportunity.
Scorpio: October 21 – November 20
While you wait for things to progress, it would help focussing your attention on other issues, as a watched pot never boils. Work on removing the anxiety that has risen due to this situation. Singles won’t still meet anyone promising. If they do receive a proposal, they will remain unsure. A disinterested attitude could hint at underlying depression. Seek alternative remedies to help with anxiety or exhaustion. Be patient for outcomes to change in your favour.
Sagittarius: November 21 – December 20
Some of you might have to introspect on what you need to hold on to and what needs to go. An offer proves to be a blessing; this could be in your personal or professional life. The self-employed will see a rise in their business. Singles need not rush to take the relationship to the next level, take it slow. Watch out for addiction if you know someone who is bingeing too much. Various resources to make money will be available.
Capricorn: December 21 – January 20
A major arcana, this time the Death card which does not literally mean death. It usually implies a change from the old way of living, a death of beliefs that no longer serve you and growth after a cycle ends. A rocky relationship could come to an end. Expect challenges and obstacles to crop up at work. Some of you may want to change homes. A sudden loss of income too could happen. A lost cause will be revived to your benefit soon.
Aquarius: January 21 – February 20
A mixed bag as a cycle nears completion, unpredictable changes, and illnesses. Yet, an inheritance or other sources and new ideas lead to monetary gains and career growth. A rocky marriage could break due to infidelity or one’s career. Some of you may experience bouts of depression and tummy issues. All the downturns of the past now lead to a positive outlook for the future. Spiritual guidance is predicted, and a setback is a chance to grow from within.
Pisces: February 21 – March 20
It is a month to let go or make sacrifices to move ahead. Those in a relationship need to express themselves to prevent a build up of unresolved issues. An event will change your perspective about everything around you. Some of you may have a windfall; others might find expenses mounting. If you have any irritation in your eyes, have them checked to rule out infections. It is a month to break out of old patterns and respond differently.