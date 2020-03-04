What’s Happening This Week!

Movies in Sydney this weekend

Malang Love Aaj Kal 2

Panga

Malayalam

Ayysppanum Koshiyum Tamil Oh My Kadavalu Telugu World famous lovers To book tickets, go to:

WHAT’S ON THIS WEEKEND

HOLI

Sat 7 Mar (11.00am onwards) Wyatt Park, 49 Church St Lidcombe. Details 0466 587 627.

Sun 8 Mar (11:00 – 1.30pm) Team India presents Holi at Railway St Parramatta. Details 0470 130 891.

Sun 8 Mar (11.00am – 5.00pm) Federation of Indian Associations in NSW presents Holi at Freame Park, Burnett St, Mays Hill. Details 0401 449 929.

Sat 14 Mar (4.00pm – 9.00pm) Hindu Heritage Society presents Holi at Reg Byrne Community Centre, Fyall Ave Wentworthville. Details 02 9806 5140.

Sat 14 Mar (1.00pm – 5.00pm) Trikone Australasia hosts the first ever LGBT Holi in Australia. Venue: Sydney Park Rd, St Peters. Details www.trikone.org.au

Sun 15 Mar (11.00am – 5.00pm) Hindu Council of Australia presents Holi at Civic Park, Targo Rd, Pendle Hill. Details 0408 625 176

Sun 5 Apr (6:00pm – 8:00pm) Team India presents Holi Comedy Night at Franklin St, Parramatta. Details 0470 130 891

BUSINESS

AIBC (NSW) Panel Discussion

Thur 12 Mar (5.30pm onwards0 Australia India Business Council (NSW) presents a panel discussion on “Managing your move, health and wealth – for foreign workers and businessmen”. Venue: NIB Health Funds Ltd, Level 17, 1 Farrer Pl, Sydney. Details aibc.org.au/nsw-chapter/

COMMUNITY

Indian Women Empower

Fri 6 Mar (5:30pm – 7:30pm) Launch of INDIAN WOMEN EMPOWER (IWE), an initiative led by Community Migrant Resource Centre. The purpose of IWE is to ensure that women from the Indian diaspora living in Australia are safe, enjoy full healthy relationships and have every opportunity to succeed.

Venue: Lachlan’s Old Government House, Macquarie St, Parramatta. Details 02 9687 9901

Parramasala

13-15 Mar Welcome parade, music and dance, movie screenings, food, art and more. Details www.discoverparramatta.com/parramasala

Baisakhi at Harris Park

Sat 4 April Little India Australia and Harris Park Business Forum present the harvest festival Baisakhi at Wigram St Harris Park. Details 0451 141 999

ART

Artist Shivanjani Lal in Terra Infirma

5 Mar – 23 May Artist Shivanjani Lal features in Terra Infirma, a new exhibition by Blacktown Arts. Venue: The Leo Kelly Blacktown Arts Centre. Details 02 9839 6558

STAGE

Short + Sweet Theatre Festival

5-8 Mar The ‘biggest little theatre festival in the world’ of 10-minute plays, features a play by Nautanki Theatre Company this year. The Date by Chris Nylor stars Dhaval Pandya and Riya Bhatara, directed by Swara Patil for Nautanki Theatre.

Insecurities, tension & suspense: the essence of dating… in 10 minutes! Location: Tom Mann Theatre, 136 Chalmers St, Surry Hills. Details www.shortandsweet.org/sydney

CLASSICAL

Pt. Sugato Nag and Pt. Abhijit Banerjee

Sat 14 March (8:00 pm – 10:00 pm) Art as Catharsis presents two of India’s greatest living classical musicians live in concert: Pandit Sugato Nag (sitar) and Pandit Abhijit Banerjee (tabla). Venue: 107 Redfern St, Redfern.

Details www.artascatharisis.com

Odissi recital

Sat 28 Mar (5:30 pm – 7:30 pm) Odissi artistes Santosh Ram, Sami R Panigrahi and Sam Goraya present Kundalini: The Awakening. Venue: Sydney Conservatorium of Music: Music Workshop Theatre, 1 Conservatorium Rd, Sydney. Details www.samgoraya.com

Confluence With Kaushiki Chakraborty

Sat 4 April (4:00pm onwards) A musical evening with vocalist Kaushiki Chakraborty and Ojas Adhiya on Tabla, Murad Ali Khan on Sarangi, Ninad Mulaonkar on Flute, Vishal Dhumal on keyboard, Rickraj Nath on Guitar and Vaibhav Wavikar on Percussion. Venue: C3 Church Auditorium, Silverwater, Sydney.

Details 0470 574 177

Sringaram

Sat 28 Mar (6.30pm – 8.30 pm Rasana Dance Theatre presents Sringaram exploring the emotion of love in different facets though the Indian classical dance form of Bharatanatyam. Venue:Bryan Brown Theatre, 80 Rickard Road, Bankstown. Details 0421 751 161

Parama Padam

Sat 4 Apr (4.00pm and 7.45pm) Lingalayam presents Parama Padam: Life’s Game of Snakes and Ladders at Lennox Theatres, Riverside Theatres Parramatta. Details 02 8839 3399

FUNDRAISER

No Shoes: Chinmaya Mission fundraiser

Sun 8 Mar (4.00pm – 6.30pm) A barefoot charity walk to help raise awareness and funds for Multiple Sclerosis. Venue: Castle Hill Showground. Details 02 8850 7400, 0416 482 149.

AASHA for Bushfire Relief

Sat 11 April (6:30 pm onwards) AASHA presents ‘Singing Stars of Bollywood’, a musical tribute to all our star singers; an enticing evening of melodies by popular community singers. This is a charity event for Bushfire relief.

Venue: Redgum Function Centre, 2 Lane Street, Wentworthville. Details 0412 786 569

Help a film-maker crowdfund her project

A film by Sydney-based film-maker Saliha Wazirzada is seeking crowd funding. In Bangana: The Sound of Terror, a devastating drone strike annihilates the life of a little girl living along the Pak-Afghan border and deepens its impact on a predator drone operator sitting halfway around the world, conducting his missions via orders on his headset and the monitor he stares at for hours. We get a perspective of the lives of both individuals by highlighting the aspect of PTSD at both ends. The film further explores the human connection and our desire to find HOPE even in the darkest moments of our life.

gf.me/u/xkp29r

SPIRITUAL

Bhagavad Gita classes

Sundays 1 March onwards until July (4.00pm – 5.30pm) Presented by Sri Vasudevacharya, these classes will provide a genuine and worthwhile opportunity to grasp the teachings of Sri Krishna in the Bhagavad Gita, and show how to integrate them into your everyday life. They are free of charge. Venue: The Small Hall, Sri Durgadevi Devasthanam, 21 Rose Crescent, Regents Park. Details archana.parashar@mq.edu.au

Webcast Discourse

Mondays (10.00am – 12 midday) Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshbhai presents a discourse series entitled Love To Live Life at Toongabbie Community Centre, 24 Targo Rd Toongabbie. Details 0411 146 576

International Gita Mahotsav

Sat 21 Mar (11:00 am – 2:00 pm) International Gita Seminar at Darling Harbour Theatre, International Convention Centre, Sydney.

Sun 22 Mar (03.30 pm – 08.30 pm) Gita Sadbhavana Yatra starting from BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Temple to River foreshore, Parramatta.

Mon 23 Mar (12.00 noon – 03.00 pm) Reception in Federal Parliament, Canberra.

Tue 24 Mar (11.00 am – 01.00 pm) Valedictory function at NSW Parliament, Sydney.

Details 0410 616 463 or email igm2020@myaha.org.au

Sri M visit to Australia

15-30 Mar Eminent Kriya Yoga expert Sri M will visit Sydney and will meet the public at a series of events.

Details send message to +61 413 098 814 on WhatsApp.

Meditation workshop

6 Apr (6.00pm – 8.00pm) Chinmaya Mission Australia (Sydney) presents a meditation workshop ‘Çalm Your Restless Mind’. Venue Sydney Town Hall. Details 02 8850 7400.

SENIORS

Seniors meet-ups

AASHA Foundation Australia (Ltd) organises social hubs for seniors at various centres across Sydney. All communities welcome. Activities include yoga, music, dance, networking, health talks, technology, health checks, light lunch.

Announcing new venue at West Ryde. West Ryde Community Hall, 1A Station St, West Ryde (close to train station)

Blacktown: First Wednesday of the month (11.00am – 2.00pm) Westpoint Shopping Centre, 17 Patrick St, Blacktown (Community Room, next to gym, Fourth floor). Close to railway station.

Wentworthville: Fourth Saturday of the month (12.30pm – 4.30pm) Wentworthville Community Centre, Grevillea Hall (next to library), 2 Main Street, Wentworthville. Close to railway station

Hornsby: Second and Fourth Friday of the month (11.00am – 2.00pm) Hornsby Youth & Family Community Centre, Cnr. Muriel and Burdett St, Close to train station.

Crows Nest: Third Wednesday of the month (10.00am – 11.30am) Music-based social gathering at Crows Nest Centre, 2 Ernest Place, Crows Nest.

Details Bijinder Duggal 0412 786 569.

