fbpx
LifestyleWellness

Steps to prevent a burnout

Burnout is widespread after enduring months of lockdowns, which destabilised a healthy work-life balance. Here is a wellness guide.

Indian Link
By Indian Link
0
Burnout
Source: Canva
Reading Time: 2 minutes

 

After COVID, which changed the parameters of a stable work-life balance, burnout has become extremely common and become a challenge for both individuals and corporations. Naturally, change can be difficult and stress-inducing, but the post-pandemic effects of burnout is worsening as life gets back to normal.

It is crucial to take preventive steps to manage our stress levels and seek out support whenever we need it. Namita Piparaiya, Yoga and Ayurveda Lifestyle Specialist, Founder of Yoganama offers a guide a journey of health and wellbeing.

Take mindful breaks

Mindfulness is an accessible and highly effective form of self-care. You learn to disconnect your overloaded senses from all distractions and focus purely on yourself, your body, your breath, and the sensations you feel. This helps you shift your brain from the constantly doing mode to the just-being mode. It enables you to tap into a state of immense calm and peace that is always within your reach. You can take mindfulness breaks while sitting at your desk and focusing on your breath. Or you can go out into nature for some grounding and mindful walking. You can even eat your food mindfully to experience this practice and give your nervous system some needed break.

Practice Yoga Nidra

If you start to spot early signs of burnout like irritability, disinterest in your work, lack of motivation and lethargy, you should start making time for little yoga Nidra breaks. Yoga Nidra is an excellent practice to include in your daily routine. You can practice it for 10 mins or 40 mins, during the day or before sleeping, it all depends on what works for you. The best part is all you have to do is just lie down and listen to the teacher’s instructions. It takes you into a soothing pre-meditative state which is excellent for relaxation and improving cognitive skills. This one feels like a mini-vacation once you’re done!

Explore guided Visualizations

One of the most powerful ways to influence our body and mind is visualisations. It helps condition our brain to achieve our goals and re-centres our energies towards our vision. You can even use visualization and imagery to reset your nervous system with relaxing guided meditations. A popular one is garden visualization. Imagine yourself in a beautiful garden, and then use all your senses to immerse yourself in that experience. By observing the colours, you can see, capture the various smells emanating from the garden, and use your sense of touch to feel the breeze against your skin. Even though you’re only visualizing these in your mind, the effect is still very powerful on your body.

Speak up

Lastly, seek help from others. You do not have to fight all your battles alone. Especially when it comes to work. You must seek help as and when needed, whether from colleagues, HR, or supervisors.

In post-pandemic discussions, there is a lot more awareness around mental health, and there’s a good chance you will get the support you need. For example, maybe you need to ask your boss to redistribute the work on your plate. If you feel you do not have enough say or control over your work, try to share your feedback clearly and politely. It can be difficult, but it can also be rewarding. Remember, your mental health is a priority, so don’t let it suffer, ask for help.

IANS

READ ALSO: Spending all day at your desk? Here are some easy yoga poses

- Advertisement -
Previous articleNew Instagram feature designed to nudge users away from harmful content
Indian Link
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

It’s National Blood Donor Week

Indian Link - 0
  It’s National Blood Donor Week. In our new podcast host Ekta Sharma speaks to Canberra‘s Nidhi Kaushik who runs an amazing donation campaign every year....

Let’s Talk Boosters: Indian Link podcast

Indian Link - 0
  In LET'S TALK BOOSTERS, a new podcast series by Indian Link, host Ekta Sharma quizzes Dr Kritman Dhamoon of Blacktown Hospital Sydney about booster...
Frontline worker Parita Patel (inset). Image supplied

‘Serving the community’: COVID testing in remote NSW

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The past two years have been a rollercoaster of COVID-19 related turmoil; from isolating lockdowns, closed borders, to trying to help Indians in the...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Burnout

Steps to prevent a burnout

Indian Link - 0
  After COVID, which changed the parameters of a stable work-life balance, burnout has become extremely common and become a challenge for both individuals and...
instagram nudge

New Instagram feature designed to nudge users away from harmful content

Indian Link - 0
  Recently Instagram said that teenage users on the platform will start to see nudges that will encourage them to switch to a different topic...

Queen’s Birthday Honours, 2022

Indian Link - 0
  Congratulating the Indian-origin recipients of the Officer of the Order of Australia (AO), Member of the Order of Australia (AM) and Medal of the...
Daughters of durga

A clinical psychiatrist reveals how Indian women in Australia experience family...

Indian Link - 0
  Manjula Datta O’Connor is a clinical psychiatrist and chair of the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists Family Violence Psychiatry Network. She has...
Neeraj Chopra javelin

Paavo Nurmi Games: Neeraj Chopra sets new national record in javelin

Indian Link - 0
  Tokyo Olympics champion Neeraj Chopra made an impressive return to competitive action as he broke his own national record to win the men's javelin...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020