Steps to prevent a burnout

Reading Time: 2 minutes

After COVID, which changed the parameters of a stable work-life balance, burnout has become extremely common and become a challenge for both individuals and corporations. Naturally, change can be difficult and stress-inducing, but the post-pandemic effects of burnout is worsening as life gets back to normal.

It is crucial to take preventive steps to manage our stress levels and seek out support whenever we need it. Namita Piparaiya, Yoga and Ayurveda Lifestyle Specialist, Founder of Yoganama offers a guide a journey of health and wellbeing.

Take mindful breaks

Mindfulness is an accessible and highly effective form of self-care. You learn to disconnect your overloaded senses from all distractions and focus purely on yourself, your body, your breath, and the sensations you feel. This helps you shift your brain from the constantly doing mode to the just-being mode. It enables you to tap into a state of immense calm and peace that is always within your reach. You can take mindfulness breaks while sitting at your desk and focusing on your breath. Or you can go out into nature for some grounding and mindful walking. You can even eat your food mindfully to experience this practice and give your nervous system some needed break.

Practice Yoga Nidra

If you start to spot early signs of burnout like irritability, disinterest in your work, lack of motivation and lethargy, you should start making time for little yoga Nidra breaks. Yoga Nidra is an excellent practice to include in your daily routine. You can practice it for 10 mins or 40 mins, during the day or before sleeping, it all depends on what works for you. The best part is all you have to do is just lie down and listen to the teacher’s instructions. It takes you into a soothing pre-meditative state which is excellent for relaxation and improving cognitive skills. This one feels like a mini-vacation once you’re done!

Explore guided Visualizations

One of the most powerful ways to influence our body and mind is visualisations. It helps condition our brain to achieve our goals and re-centres our energies towards our vision. You can even use visualization and imagery to reset your nervous system with relaxing guided meditations. A popular one is garden visualization. Imagine yourself in a beautiful garden, and then use all your senses to immerse yourself in that experience. By observing the colours, you can see, capture the various smells emanating from the garden, and use your sense of touch to feel the breeze against your skin. Even though you’re only visualizing these in your mind, the effect is still very powerful on your body.

Speak up

Lastly, seek help from others. You do not have to fight all your battles alone. Especially when it comes to work. You must seek help as and when needed, whether from colleagues, HR, or supervisors.

In post-pandemic discussions, there is a lot more awareness around mental health, and there’s a good chance you will get the support you need. For example, maybe you need to ask your boss to redistribute the work on your plate. If you feel you do not have enough say or control over your work, try to share your feedback clearly and politely. It can be difficult, but it can also be rewarding. Remember, your mental health is a priority, so don’t let it suffer, ask for help.

IANS

