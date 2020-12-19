Healthy food swaps

A few simple changes to our regular diet can lead to a healthier and happier lifestyle.

The year is at an end, and summer is here again. No longer can we hide behind bulky woollens! Another year and we’ll be making another resolution to start eating healthy meals. So in the spirit of making good, healthy choices in the New Year, let’s try and do something different.

Instead of not eating or starving, lets try and swap a few foods around, and see if we can maintain a healthy lifestyle. It’s easier than you think…

Breakfast

Swap full cream milk with low fat milk

Swap a teaspoon of sugar on your cereal with a topping of fresh or dried fruit, and some seeds

Swap butter on toast with salt reduced margarine or avocado

Swap sugar laden cereals with porridge or rolled oats

Swap fried eggs with poached or boiled eggs

Swap white bread with multigrain or wholemeal

Swap regular peanut butter for the low-fat salt-reduced version

Swap a toasted croissant for a toasted raisin toast

Swap toasted muesli with untoasted muesli

Swap coffee and tea whiteners with evaporated low fat milk

Swap a glass of juice with a piece of fresh fruit

Swap paranthas with plain chappatis, besan pura or missi roti

Swap vadas with vegetable idlis

Swap plain poha with vegetable poha

Main meals:

Swap white bread, bagels, and muffins for multigrain or wholemeal varieties

Swap a ham and cheddar cheese sandwich with light ham and reduced fat white cheese

Swap the cheesy and creamy sauces in curries and pastas with tomato and vegetable based sauces

Swap mashed potatoes with butter and full cream milk to mashed potato with low fat milk and margarine

Swap potato with sweet potato

Swap bacon with lean cuts of meat

Swap chicken wings with chicken breast

Swap unhealthy salad dressings for fresh herbs, lemon juice, Balsamic vinegar and olive oil

Swap mayonnaise and coleslaw with low fat yoghurt

Swap a Caesar or potato salad with garden or bean salad

Swap full fat yoghurt with fat reduced yoghurt

Swap fried and battered fish with grilled fish and fresh herbs and lemon

Swap sausages with lean meat and lean mince

Swap fried chicken with chicken breast

Swap bacon with turkey breast

Swap a meat pizza with a vegetarian or feta cheese and spinach pizza

Swap tuna in oil with the spring water version

Swap commercial high fat sauces with homemade tomato and vegetable based sauces

Swap high fat burgers with turkey burgers

Swap white rice with brown rice or quinoa

Swap butter and ghee for polyunsaturated and mono unsaturated fats

Swap ladles of oil with an oil spray

Swap puri with plain chappati

Swap pickles for mint coriander chutney

Swap the frying pan for the grill

Swap the pan for a pressure cooker

Sometimes even a few changes in our food choices have a far greater impact and help us achieve a healthy lifestyle. Why not give it a try?