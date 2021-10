Reading Time: < 1 minute

Mum and daughter duo Kokila and Anisha show us how they create a refreshing rangoli design and share why during Diwali some Indian homes in Australia will have large decorative patterns on their floors.

Watch the video to find out the significance and spiritual meaning of rangolis in Indian culture. Happy Diwali!

