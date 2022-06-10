fbpx
WATCH: Harshleen Jhans turns into Vecna from ‘Stranger Things’

Harshleen Jhans. Source: Instagram
Who doesn’t appreciate an awesome make-up transformation?

In an ode to the hugely successful new season of Stranger Things (with volume 2 releasing in just a few weeks!), Indian make-up artist and influencer Harshleen Jhans decided to create a SFX make-up look based on this season’s villain, Vecna.

“Suddenly Vecna is ruling both sides of the world,” joked one social media user on Harshleen’s transformation.

“Way to go, girl!” commented another user.

Even Netflix couldn’t stay away! Check out the video here:

WATCH: Usha Jey’s fusion of hip-hop and bharatnatyam is winning hearts

harshleen jhans vecna

