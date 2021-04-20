fbpx
Wednesday, April 21, 2021
WATCH: Bhima Jewellery ad featuring a trans woman wins hearts

Indian Link
By Indian Link
A still from the Bhima Jewellery ad
A still from the Bhima Jewellery ad

Reading Time: 2 minutes 

Indian advertisements are famously known for capitalising on sentiments and pulling at heartstrings. Be it is Big Bazaar’s ad about a Muslim doctor not being able to properly break her Roza fast due to an urgent patient or Incredible India’s tourism ads where lost travellers cross paths with good samaritans.

Here’s another example showcasing how Indian advertisers kickstart the waterworks and market products at the same time.

In this Bhima Jewellery ad, we accompany a trans woman on her journey of owning her identity. The little ways in which her family supports her throughout this significant transition are so wholesome, that this ad is easily a cinematic achievement in terms of social commentary.

 

WATCH ALSO: Indian cop stops motorcyclist for the nicest reason

Here’s what netizens on Twitter had to say about it:

READ ALSO: Tanishq ad: a time to stand together

Indian Link
Indian Link

