WATCH: Bhima Jewellery ad featuring a trans woman wins hearts

Indian advertisements are famously known for capitalising on sentiments and pulling at heartstrings. Be it is Big Bazaar’s ad about a Muslim doctor not being able to properly break her Roza fast due to an urgent patient or Incredible India’s tourism ads where lost travellers cross paths with good samaritans.

Here’s another example showcasing how Indian advertisers kickstart the waterworks and market products at the same time.

In this Bhima Jewellery ad, we accompany a trans woman on her journey of owning her identity. The little ways in which her family supports her throughout this significant transition are so wholesome, that this ad is easily a cinematic achievement in terms of social commentary.

Here’s what netizens on Twitter had to say about it:

This ad brought a year to my eyes. Every story matters. And this is told with such empathy.

Thank you, Bhima Jewellershttps://t.co/QCn3of1tct — Natasha 🌈 ‏ نتاشا (@nuts2406) April 14, 2021

Representation done right. 🌈

The ad features Meera Singhania, a trans person. My salaams to Bhima Jewellery. If I was in Kerala or Tamil Nadu, my next purchase would be with them. — Abhishek Baxi (@baxiabhishek) April 15, 2021

Bhima Jewellers, an extremely popular jewelry brand in Southern India has come out with what is arguably one of the most progressive portrayals of transfemininity on screen. In an age where giants like Tanishq withdraw ads due to public outrage, this is to be lauded. — ❄️ ❄️ ❄️ 🍩🎄 (@markistlemonist) April 15, 2021

This is an absolutely brave and beautiful ad. Made me cry. And for once the YouTube comments also were not toxic (so far?). They’ve used a #trans person as a model, as well. Take a blow @bhimajewellers! It’s a gutsy move. #LGBTQ https://t.co/DBUKKlMe3D — Amit Phansalkar (@asuph) April 15, 2021

