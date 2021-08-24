fbpx
Wednesday, August 25, 2021
Twitterverse takes down columnist who dissed Indian food

By Indian Link
0
gene weingarten

Reading Time: 3 minutes 

In case you missed it, the Twitterverse exploded in both confusion and annoyance yesterday after Washington Post columnist Gene Weingarten alleged that Indian cuisine was entirely based on one spice that is “curry.”

In a column titled “You can’t make me eat these foods”, he wrote: “If you like Indian curries, yay, you like one of India’s most popular class of dishes! If you think Indian curries taste like something that could knock a vulture off a meat wagon, you do not like a lot of Indian food.”

Within minutes, social media users were quick to point out some simple facts – “curry” is not a single spice, Indian food constitutes more than curries, and the cuisine enjoys a plethora of delicious spices.

Weingarten’s article looked at other cuisine and ingredients as well, commonly disliked foods like Old Bay seasoning and anchovies, but it was his oversimplification of Indian food that made waves.

In true social media fashion, the path to Weingarten’s enlightenment wasn’t quite straightforward.

Many users were bewildered by the writer’s ignorance.

Others took a more playful route to correcting the writer.

READ ALSO: “Stop cooking curry”: when neighbours complain about ‘smelly’ Indian food

All this only made the writer double down on his allegation, adding that his recent Indian meal had been “swimming with the herbs & spices (he) most despise(s).” (Worth pointing out, though, that Weingarten seemingly gave into the fact that Indian food did use more than one spice after all!)

Even celebrity chef, TV host, and cookbook author Padma Lakshmi got involved, tweeting “what in the white nonsense is this?” and “Is this really the type of colonizer ‘hot take’ the Washington Post wants to publish in 2021- sardonically characterizing curry as ‘one spice’ and that all of India’s cuisine is based on it?”

For good measure, she even linked him to her cookbook.

In the end, Weingarten gave in, apologising for his limited view of Indian cuisine, saying “I should have named a single Indian dish, not the whole cuisine, & I do see how that broad-brush was insulting.”

Still, in all this, perhaps the best takeaway has been this tweet. We introduce to you, the most savage take-down of all. The feelings for comfort food run deep!

READ ALSO: Back to WFH: Funny tweets about working from home (again)

Keralites consumed Rs 750 crore worth of liquor this Onam
Indian Link

Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

