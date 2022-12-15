Three Christmas cocktail recipes to try this festive season

Looking to impress your friends with some Christmas cocktail recipes this festive season?
These 3 cocktails will be sure to bring cheer to your Christmas party just by following a few simple steps! Delicious accompaniments to your festive dinners, have a go at making these Christmas cocktail recipes to possibly become your family’s favourite mixologist.
Espresso Martin-Easy
Ingredients:
- 60ml coffee infused vodka liqueur
- 30ml fresh espresso coffee
- Cinnamon
Method:
- In a shaker mix coffee infused vodka liqueur with espresso coffee
- Fill and shake with ice then shake like a madman
- Double strain into a chilled coupe glass and garnish with a dust of cinnamon powder over the top. Finally, kick back and enjoy!
Peppermint White Russian
Ingredients
- 40ml coffee infused vodka liqueur
- 20ml of peppermint schnapps
To garnish:
- Chocolate shavings
- Candy cane
Method
- In the shaker mix coffee infused vodka liqueur with the peppermint schnapps
- Fill the shaker with ice and shake well and double strain into a chilled coupe
- Layer cream on top and garnish with chocolate and a candy cane
Gingerbread Martini
Ingredients
- 45ml coffee infused vodka liqueur
- 30ml vodka
- 30 ml gingerbread syrup or liqueur
- 20ml Baileys Irish Cream
To garnish:
- Whipped cream
- Gingerbread man
- Cinnamon powder
Method
- In a shaker, mix coffee infused vodka liqueur with vodka, gingerbread syrup and Baileys Irish Cream.
- Fill the shaker with ice and shake like a madman. Double strain into a festive glass.
- Garnish with whipped cream, a mini gingerbread man and cinnamon powder.
