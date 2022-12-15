Three Christmas cocktail recipes to try this festive season

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Looking to impress your friends with some Christmas cocktail recipes this festive season?

These 3 cocktails will be sure to bring cheer to your Christmas party just by following a few simple steps! Delicious accompaniments to your festive dinners, have a go at making these Christmas cocktail recipes to possibly become your family’s favourite mixologist.

Espresso Martin-Easy

Ingredients:

60ml coffee infused vodka liqueur

30ml fresh espresso coffee

Cinnamon

Method:

In a shaker mix coffee infused vodka liqueur with espresso coffee Fill and shake with ice then shake like a madman Double strain into a chilled coupe glass and garnish with a dust of cinnamon powder over the top. Finally, kick back and enjoy!

Peppermint White Russian

Ingredients

40ml coffee infused vodka liqueur

20ml of peppermint schnapps

To garnish:

Chocolate shavings

Candy cane

Method

In the shaker mix coffee infused vodka liqueur with the peppermint schnapps Fill the shaker with ice and shake well and double strain into a chilled coupe Layer cream on top and garnish with chocolate and a candy cane

Gingerbread Martini

Ingredients

45ml coffee infused vodka liqueur

30ml vodka

30 ml gingerbread syrup or liqueur

20ml Baileys Irish Cream

To garnish:

Whipped cream

Gingerbread man

Cinnamon powder

Method

In a shaker, mix coffee infused vodka liqueur with vodka, gingerbread syrup and Baileys Irish Cream. Fill the shaker with ice and shake like a madman. Double strain into a festive glass. Garnish with whipped cream, a mini gingerbread man and cinnamon powder.

