Three Christmas cocktail recipes to try this festive season

Some classic cocktails with a Christmas twist for the festive season.

By Indian Link
Christmas cocktail recipe
Reading Time: 2 minutes

 

Looking to impress your friends with some Christmas cocktail recipes this festive season?

These 3 cocktails will be sure to bring cheer to your Christmas party just by following a few simple steps! Delicious accompaniments to your festive dinners, have a go at making these Christmas cocktail recipes to possibly become your family’s favourite mixologist.

Espresso Martin-Easy

Ingredients:

Method:

  1. In a shaker mix coffee infused vodka liqueur with espresso coffee
  2. Fill and shake with ice then shake like a madman
  3. Double strain into a chilled coupe glass and garnish with a dust of cinnamon powder over the top. Finally, kick back and enjoy!

 

Peppermint White Russian

Ingredients

  • 40ml coffee infused vodka liqueur
  • 20ml of peppermint schnapps

To garnish:

  • Chocolate shavings
  • Candy cane

Method

  1. In the shaker mix coffee infused vodka liqueur with the peppermint schnapps
  2. Fill the shaker with ice and shake well and double strain into a chilled coupe
  3. Layer cream on top and garnish with chocolate and a candy cane

peppermint white russian cocktail

 

Gingerbread Martini

Ingredients

  • 45ml coffee infused vodka liqueur
  • 30ml vodka
  • 30 ml gingerbread syrup or liqueur
  • 20ml Baileys Irish Cream

To garnish:

  • Whipped cream
  • Gingerbread man
  • Cinnamon powder

Method

  1. In a shaker, mix coffee infused vodka liqueur with vodka, gingerbread syrup and Baileys Irish Cream.
  2. Fill the shaker with ice and shake like a madman. Double strain into a festive glass.
  3. Garnish with whipped cream, a mini gingerbread man and cinnamon powder.

gingergoat martini cocktail

Indian Link
Indian Link

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

