Tarot Predictions for the year 2023

Watch out for that old saying – familiarity breeds contempt – in your relationships. A rocky relationship could come to an end. Others will help you when you are down. Those who like social drinking should cut down or it could become an addiction. The self-employed will see their business improve. If you find yourself getting depressed, see an expert. Multiple resources to make money are at hand. If things look bad for you, remember, the situation is temporary. Do everything you can and let go to let the universe do its part.