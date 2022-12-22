Tarot Predictions for the year 2023

Reading Time: 6 minutes
Aries: March 21 – April 20
|The year ahead could see Aries go through agitation and sorrow. Agitation over unexpected problems, conflicts at work and home and sorrow due to heartbreak or loss of a loved one. Being a minor arcana, the card also suggests that all of these can be diluted simply by changing your response to external aggravation. Lower your expectations to avoid disappointments. Financially a steady year, but avoid overspending. Something you have desired for long will come to you. Stay positive and be grateful for every small and big success through the year.
Taurus: April 21 – May 20
|The stubborn bull draws the card for moody Cancer so expect lots of mood swings and debates. Some of you may look to start a business from home, and you will succeed; while others will see their work compete with their love life. Any contractual negotiations will go in your favour. Others at jobs might also consider the freedom running one’s own business gives. Events will support you in achieving this goal. Leave a relationship if it is toxic. Your personal integrity will lead to success. Accept only what you truly deserve.
Gemini: May 21 – June 20
|This year you focus on doing your best no matter how challenging the circumstances may be. Singles will be torn between two tempting options. While those in a relationship ought to make a commitment if they don’t want to lose the person. Travel for work or pleasure will be successful. Those in the healing business could see an upswing. Self-employed people will do well with self-promotion. Take a second opinion for any medical issues. Avoid overworking this year. Opportunities to make more money will come. Stay with your goals for best results.
Cancer: June 21 – July 20
|This year you focus on personal relationships, self-renewal and how to carry on despite adversity. Singles are still unwilling to trust due to a past heartbreak. Those not sure about their relationship status might see a change in circumstances. Take a break to get away from stress and work when you can this year. Money that was held up will come your way soon. Negative conditions in all aspects of your life will dissipate but not without causing some pain or stress. Avoid being impulsive in every situation.
Leo: July 21 – August 20
|Leos will seek spiritual growth and succeed at it too in 2023. Introspection, a feeling of ‘there’s got to be more to life than this’ could see them walking away from any situation not conducive to personal growth. Balancing rationale and emotions is a priority this year. Learning to let go and letting the universe do its thing will be your mantra for growth. Slow down for better health. Money owed to you will come. Change within will lead to change in your circumstances and how you react.
Virgo: August 21 – September 20
|An important year for Virgos as every decision will be a life-changing opportunity gained or lost. Some of you may want to end a relationship due to the other’s attitude. Travel is beneficial on work and personal fronts. Your spiritual growth from the past year will improve your work conditions as you respond and not react. Take care of your heart this year. Profits come from investments and other sources. A new relationship or business offer could come your way. Say yes. Your consciousness changes things for the better. New beginnings all around.
Libra: September 21 – October 20
|The justice card for Libra indicates balance, settlements, legal issues and setting goals. Some of you may want to follow spiritual pursuits. Singles will seek depth in any new relationship. Some of you may want to change the city or the home where you live currently. A cycle will end and though you may still feel dissatisfied, trust the workings of the universe. Spend wisely this year even though your finances will improve. What has been a difficult time for some will soon end. Let go and see what comes.
Scorpio: October 21 – November 20
|There could be discord in relationships, parents with bad health and blocks in one’s career. If some of you have hit a rocky patch in your relationship, things will get better soon and a reunion is on the cards. At work, new ideas and opportunities will lead to monetary gains and success. Those going through a break-up could feel depressed. Finances will be especially good this year, new projects, business deals and settlements will be avenues for money coming in. Let things get resolved on their own this year.
Sagittarius: November 21 – December 20
|Watch out for that old saying – familiarity breeds contempt – in your relationships. A rocky relationship could come to an end. Others will help you when you are down. Those who like social drinking should cut down or it could become an addiction. The self-employed will see their business improve. If you find yourself getting depressed, see an expert. Multiple resources to make money are at hand. If things look bad for you, remember, the situation is temporary. Do everything you can and let go to let the universe do its part.
Capricorn: December 21 – January 20
|You seek clarity, face work pressure and unexpected family problems; but success will be yours in everything. Courage is your code word for the year even when you are pushed against the wall. Travel with a loved one is foretold. Though you accomplish everything at work and overcome financial problems, singles will be thinking more about love. If there is a tussle between head and heart and the heart wins, it won’t be without a compromise of sorts. Avoid eating what you are not sure of. Stay true to yourself and your goals.
Aquarius: January 21 – February 20
|The dreamy Feb-born draw the fiery Aries card so they can expect lots of action in work, goals, finances and yet, standing one’s ground. Travel for work or an invitation to travel will be successful. A new relationship or marriage proposal for singles is on the anvil. Watch out for lower back problems or headaches due to stress. Money from repeat business for the self-employed is foretold. No matter what the challenge, you will be in control of your thoughts and emotions. Remain confident and depend only on yourself. Stay focused on work-related goals.
Pisces: February 21 – March 20
|The year will test your faith and beliefs in many situations. But there will be unexpected victories, new business deals and team efforts. Singles will make a decision regarding someone they are dating. A new business deal or transaction could lead to gains. Travel for work and pleasure will be fruitful. You will receive help to make you flourish at work. Do make time to rest. You will no longer have to struggle alone in any problem you may be facing. Luck is on your side in achieving your goal.
