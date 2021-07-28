fbpx
Wednesday, July 28, 2021
10 tweets that sum up lockdown life

Some sweet, some funny, all relatable

By Indian Link
Reading Time: 2 minutes 

With today’s announcement that the Sydney lockdown will be extended by another 4 weeks, it looks like we’re going to have to stay home just a little longer.

More than a year since the pandemic began, many of us are still figuring out how to deal with life indoors. Others, though, seem to have figured it out nicely.

Here’s a round-up of the sweet and funny tweets about lockdown life so far:

A majority of the day is spent eating, or planning what to eat next

Some days can feel like a rollercoaster of emotions

Suddenly, grocery store trips are a lot more interesting

Almost overnight, we’re all expert Olympics commentators

Who hasn’t stress-eaten at least once during lockdown, right?

(checks vaccine portal again for available slots)

Our day’s itinerary involve multiple trips… to the kitchen

As the clock strikes 11, we’re all glued to our screens

Leisurewear has never felt so good

Still, there’s always a silver lining…

READ ALSO: Pay rise or work-from-home life? Employees weigh in

Indian Link

