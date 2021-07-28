10 tweets that sum up lockdown life

Reading Time: 2 minutes

With today’s announcement that the Sydney lockdown will be extended by another 4 weeks, it looks like we’re going to have to stay home just a little longer.

More than a year since the pandemic began, many of us are still figuring out how to deal with life indoors. Others, though, seem to have figured it out nicely.

Here’s a round-up of the sweet and funny tweets about lockdown life so far:

A majority of the day is spent eating, or planning what to eat next

Some days can feel like a rollercoaster of emotions

Irony of not being able to travel is that the last 18 months have felt mostly like being on a plane, focusing like mad on each meal, checking the flight tracker and watching things that don’t make you cry. — Bhakthi (@bhakthi) July 25, 2021

Suddenly, grocery store trips are a lot more interesting

Almost overnight, we’re all expert Olympics commentators

Ok Sydney likely having an extra 4 weeks of lockdown. But we only have a week and a half of the Olympics left. The thought of doing lockdown without the olympics is now terrifying. Channel 7 I’m begging you to replay Sydney 2000 in full after Tokyo is over — Ange McCormack (@_angemccormack) July 27, 2021

Who hasn’t stress-eaten at least once during lockdown, right?

I should really stop setting fitness goals in 2021…One week I am hitting 80k steps, doing yoga and lifting and the next one I devour mini cakes for breakfast before “much-awaited” pressers… #VicLockdown pic.twitter.com/n8z6fhxVKc — Priyanka Pillai (@Pillai_Pri) July 27, 2021



(checks vaccine portal again for available slots)

Instead of toilet paper, I’d rather we were panic buying vaccines. #sydneylockdown — Chris O’Keefe (@cokeefe9) June 26, 2021

Our day’s itinerary involve multiple trips… to the kitchen

As the clock strikes 11, we’re all glued to our screens

The drinking game for the NSW presser:

* As a result of increased testing cases grow 🍶

* Best health advice 🥃

* No jurisdiction in the world has beaten this variant 🍸

* I’ll ask Dr.. Chant 🍺

* No one could have foreseen delta 🍻

* Can I just say…. 🍺#lockdownextension — Grantofbayside 🇦🇺🌈 💉💉 (@Grant34051206) July 28, 2021

Leisurewear has never felt so good

My first Oodie arrived today and I don’t know if lockdown’s messing with my emotions again, but I legit teared up when I put it on an realised how warm and snuggly I feel — Nicole (@SometimesBuzz) July 22, 2021

Still, there’s always a silver lining…

I broke the bad news to my 4 year old daughter about Sydney’s 4 week lockdown extension today: Reaction: “yay!” I hear “lockdown”, she hears “family time”, “crafternoons” and “home play with dad” — Andy Park (@andy_park) July 27, 2021

