10 tweets that sum up lockdown life

Reading Time: 2 minutes
With today’s announcement that the Sydney lockdown will be extended by another 4 weeks, it looks like we’re going to have to stay home just a little longer.
More than a year since the pandemic began, many of us are still figuring out how to deal with life indoors. Others, though, seem to have figured it out nicely.
Here’s a round-up of the sweet and funny tweets about lockdown life so far:
A majority of the day is spent eating, or planning what to eat next
Sydney lockdown update: pic.twitter.com/yocbfjHmLt
— Jonathan Brown (JB) (@JB_AU) July 27, 2021
Some days can feel like a rollercoaster of emotions
Irony of not being able to travel is that the last 18 months have felt mostly like being on a plane, focusing like mad on each meal, checking the flight tracker and watching things that don’t make you cry.
— Bhakthi (@bhakthi) July 25, 2021
Suddenly, grocery store trips are a lot more interesting
Accurate #lockdownlife #sydney pic.twitter.com/IA7rwLUscG
— A/Prof Jodie Ingles (@jodieingles27) July 24, 2021
Almost overnight, we’re all expert Olympics commentators
Ok Sydney likely having an extra 4 weeks of lockdown. But we only have a week and a half of the Olympics left. The thought of doing lockdown without the olympics is now terrifying. Channel 7 I’m begging you to replay Sydney 2000 in full after Tokyo is over
— Ange McCormack (@_angemccormack) July 27, 2021
Who hasn’t stress-eaten at least once during lockdown, right?
I should really stop setting fitness goals in 2021…One week I am hitting 80k steps, doing yoga and lifting and the next one I devour mini cakes for breakfast before “much-awaited” pressers… #VicLockdown pic.twitter.com/n8z6fhxVKc
— Priyanka Pillai (@Pillai_Pri) July 27, 2021
(checks vaccine portal again for available slots)
Instead of toilet paper, I’d rather we were panic buying vaccines. #sydneylockdown
— Chris O’Keefe (@cokeefe9) June 26, 2021
Our day’s itinerary involve multiple trips… to the kitchen
I’m just sitting at home eating papadums. Lockdown life. #victorialockdown #Lockdown5
— Tarang / तरंग (@tarang_chawla) July 18, 2021
As the clock strikes 11, we’re all glued to our screens
The drinking game for the NSW presser:
* As a result of increased testing cases grow 🍶
* Best health advice 🥃
* No jurisdiction in the world has beaten this variant 🍸
* I’ll ask Dr.. Chant 🍺
* No one could have foreseen delta 🍻
* Can I just say…. 🍺#lockdownextension
— Grantofbayside 🇦🇺🌈 💉💉 (@Grant34051206) July 28, 2021
Leisurewear has never felt so good
My first Oodie arrived today and I don’t know if lockdown’s messing with my emotions again, but I legit teared up when I put it on an realised how warm and snuggly I feel
— Nicole (@SometimesBuzz) July 22, 2021
Still, there’s always a silver lining…
I broke the bad news to my 4 year old daughter about Sydney’s 4 week lockdown extension today:
Reaction: “yay!”
I hear “lockdown”, she hears “family time”, “crafternoons” and “home play with dad”
— Andy Park (@andy_park) July 27, 2021
READ ALSO: Pay rise or work-from-home life? Employees weigh in
Link up with us!
Indian Link News website: Save our website as a bookmark
Indian Link E-Newsletter: Subscribe to our weekly e-newsletter
Indian Link Newspaper: Click here to read our e-paper
Indian Link app: Download our app from Apple’s App Store or Google Play and subscribe to the alerts
Facebook: facebook.com/IndianLinkAustralia/
Twitter: @indian_link
Instagram: @indianlink
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/IndianLinkMediaGroup