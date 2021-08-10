Sabyasachi x H&M collection launches this week

Reading Time: 3 minutes

In what is a truly proud moment for Indian fashion, for the first-time ever fashion giant H&M has collaborated with an Indian label to create a capsule collection for its customers across the globe. The Sabyasachi H&M collaboration themed “Wanderlust” will present rich textiles in modern as well as classic Indian silhouettes that resonate with the modern global nomad mindset.

“I’ve done many collaborations and each one is diverse, but what I try to do with every collaboration is further the India story, take it forward; if I cannot have an Indian narrative, I don’t want to do it,” said designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

Announced in early 2020, the collection promised to take cues from India’s rich textile, craft and history, and mixes modern and traditional silhouettes with a nod towards athleisure and glamping. However, due to the pandemic, the launch had to be put on hold.

The much-awaited collection is all set to hit shelves this Thursday, 12 August at select retail stores across the globe. For prospective buyers in lockdown in Australia, the good news is that the collection will also be available online.

“At a time like this, we (at H&M) believe people value the use of homegrown crafts and textiles more than ever and that’s something no one can do better than Sabyasachi. We look forward to taking this stunning collection to as many people across the global as we can,” states Maria Gemzell, Head of New Development, H&M.

It comes just in time to commemorate 20 years of the Kolkata-based designer’s label.

“We want to collaborate with partners who share are values and progress. Fashion is not only about clothes, but also about giving dreams and hopes to people, and so we choose talent and values which resonate this,” Gemzell added.

A key highlight of this collection will be Indian textile and print traditions brought to life by the Sabyasachi Art Foundation, meticulously crafted and embroidery in multicultural silhouettes. Much of the manufacturing has been done in India.

The Sabyasachi H&M collection will offer options for both ladies and men, including accessories, jewellery, footwear, sunglasses all at accessible price points. Some highlight pieces include long flowy dresses, tunics, blouses, breezy shirts, wide pants and more. It will also offer a first of its kind collaboration saree which is exclusively designed for customers in India. It also aims to be gender fluid, where both men and women can borrow from each other’s sections, try different sizes, mix and match.

“H&M group wants to lead the change towards a more conscious fashion future, and we have high set goals: By 2030 all materials used should be sustainable sourced or recycled, and our vision is to become fully circular by 2040,” Maria Gemzell explained.

To ensure a responsible shopping experience for the collection in stores, customers have to pre-register their preferred visit date and time to the nearest H&M store on HM.com.

IANS

