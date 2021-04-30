fbpx
Saturday, May 1, 2021
HomeLifestyleParenting
LifestyleParenting

WATCH: Tom & Jerry video explains vaccination

Indian Link
By Indian Link
0
Source: Youtube

Reading Time: < 1 minute 

How adorably innovative and informative is this Tom & Jerry vaccination video?

Kareena Kapoor used it to explain the effects of the COVID vaccine on the immune system to her 4 yr old toddler Taimur.

“We were talking to Tim to try and explain why all the adults need to be vaccinated and I think this sums it up pretty well. It’s really that simple,” she said in her Instagram post.

“But like we explain to our kids, we too need to be patient and help everyone who is trying to help us — medics, pharma, authorities and the millions of volunteers — please register and wait for your turn,” she added.

WATCH ALSO: Bhima Jewellery ad featuring a trans woman wins hearts

Link up with us!

Indian Link News website: Save our website as a bookmark

Indian Link E-NewsletterSubscribe to our weekly e-newsletter

Indian Link Newspaper: Click here to read our e-paper

Indian Link app: Download our app from Apple’s App Store or Google Play and subscribe to the alerts

Facebookfacebook.com/IndianLinkAustralia

Twitter: @indian_link

Instagram: @indianlink

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/IndianLinkMediaGroup

- Advertisement -
Previous articleRamadan: Iftaar buffets and meals in Sydney and Melbourne
Next articleInternational student Rishabh Verma killed in Sydney truck collision
Indian Link
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...

Ep 8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s...

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

rishabh verma

International student Rishabh Verma killed in Sydney truck collision

Rhea L Nath - 0
  The Indian community in Sydney is rallying together to raise money for the family of Rishabh Verma, an international student killed in a truck...

WATCH: Tom & Jerry video explains vaccination

Indian Link - 0
  How adorably innovative and informative is this Tom & Jerry vaccination video? Kareena Kapoor used it to explain the effects of the COVID vaccine on...
Iftaar meals and buffets in Sydney and Melbourne

Ramadan: Iftaar buffets and meals in Sydney and Melbourne

Indian Link - 0
  This Ramadan, we have your iftaar needs and cravings covered. Here's a special list of traditional Indian, Pakistani, and Middle Eastern restaurants in Sydney...
india covid crisis

India COVID crisis: 4 reasons it will derail the world economy

Indian Link - 0
  The second wave of the pandemic has struck India with a devastating impact. With over 300,000 new cases and 3,000 deaths across the country each day...

4 perfect spots in NSW to go fruit picking with your...

Nidhi Joshi - 0
  As the weather cools down, we long for crisp autumn adventures out in the wilderness. The change in season also brings with it fresh...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020