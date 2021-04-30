WATCH: Tom & Jerry video explains vaccination

Reading Time: < 1 minute

How adorably innovative and informative is this Tom & Jerry vaccination video?

Kareena Kapoor used it to explain the effects of the COVID vaccine on the immune system to her 4 yr old toddler Taimur.

“We were talking to Tim to try and explain why all the adults need to be vaccinated and I think this sums it up pretty well. It’s really that simple,” she said in her Instagram post.

“But like we explain to our kids, we too need to be patient and help everyone who is trying to help us — medics, pharma, authorities and the millions of volunteers — please register and wait for your turn,” she added.

