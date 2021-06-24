fbpx
Friday, June 25, 2021
HomeLifestyleParenting
LifestyleParenting

Believing in your child’s academic ability can actually improve grades

This study wanted to find whether believing your child is better at school than they actually are was detrimental or beneficial to the child's academic success, write PHILIP D. PARKER, JAKE ANDERS, RHIANNON PARKER and TARREN SANDERS

By Indian Link
0
Family showing positive attitude towards their childs' education.
Family showing positive attitude towards their childs' education. Source: Canva

Reading Time: 5 minutes 

We have all met the parent who thinks their kid is the next Picasso or Einstein regardless of the evidence. But it’s hard to know if these beliefs are helpful or harmful.

Overly optimistic parents could reduce their kids’ drive to work harder and give them a false idea of the opportunities available to them. Or this same optimism could fill the child with confidence, kindle their self-belief and give them the courage to try harder.

We set out to discover which of these possibilities is most likely. We found a mother’s optimism about how good their child is in maths and reading consistently benefitted children.

In our study, when a mum’s optimism was higher, their child gained better school results and their interest in school subjects increased. But gender stereotypes could get in the way. Mums were consistently more optimistic about their sons in maths and their daughters in reading.

We know kids from wealthy backgrounds often have better academic results and numerous academic advantages over their peers. We may also think wealthier parents are generally more optimistic about their children’s success.

But we found only modest and generally inconsistent evidence regarding mothers’ optimism being more likely among the wealthy. More importantly, our findings that optimism leads to better school outcomes and more academic interest was the same regardless of a mother’s socioeconomic status.

Is optimism or pessimism the best way to go?
Is optimism or pessimism the best way to go? Source: Canva

What we did

Grumbling about how every child needs a participation trophy these days is a common refrain. Back in the “good old days”, some might say, kids got hard truths and parents spurred their children to greater heights by grudgingly giving praise and pessimistically assessing their child’s academic performance.

We wanted to find out whether parents could benefit their children most by being a bit more optimistic or by laying down hard truths.

We used data from the Longitudinal Study of Australian Children (LSAC). This data comes from 2,602 Australian children and their primary caregiver.

The primary caregiver in the data was almost always a mother, so we focused on them. But we think our results would be true for all parents and guardians.

READ ALSO: How to engage with your child’s school

Included in the longitudinal study was an assessment by mothers about whether their child was below average, average or above average in reading and maths performance.

We then matched the mother’s assessment of their child to the child’s NAPLAN results in the same year.

This gave us insight into whether children’s grades in maths and reading actually were below average, average or above average.

Where mums judged their child’s maths and reading performance more positively than school results suggested, we called this optimism. We called more negative judgements pessimism.

We used the resulting optimism or pessimism data from one year and showed how this impacted NAPLAN and academic interest two years later. So we’d look at the data for year 3 and how this changed in year 5, for example.

Thus, we were able to show that mothers optimism and pessimism was associated with change in academic outcomes two years later.

Optimistic attitude encouraging children to take interest in their study.
Optimistic attitude encouraging children to take interest in their study. Source: Canva

We also found, on average, mums were more optimistic about their child’s ability than their child’s school results suggested. We found this not only improved their kid’s later school results but also increased their interest in school.

READ ALSO: What kind of parent are you?

For example, lets imagine a child who scores in the 50th percentile in their year 5 NAPLAN numeracy test. Let’s also imagine their mother is more optimistic about her child’s ability than usual (specifically one standard deviation more optimistic than she usually is). Our results suggest this child will move up to the 55th percentile in the year 7 NAPLAN numeracy test.

In comparison, if this mother was more pessimistic than usual, the same child could expect to fall to the 45th percentile by year 7.

Could other factors be responsible for these results?

A child’s results could appear to be influenced by their mother’s confidence in them, when the influence is actually due to other factors such as the child having changed schools between the first NAPLAN test and the next. We used some relatively new statistical methods to ensure any pre-existing differences between participants (such as socioeconomic status, urban or rural residence, or private or public schools) could not easily provide an alternative explanation for our findings.

These methods are not perfect and other alternative explanations for our findings are still possible. This includes differences between participants that develop during the course of the study. But our study provides more confidence than usual studies that find a correlation between two factors. So, we are relatively confident a mother’s optimism was really having the impact we saw.

Mothers showed some gender stereotyping

We found optimism sometimes varied depending on the child’s gender. In particular, mothers’ optimism often aligned with gender stereotypes that boys are better at math and girls are better at reading.

On average, mothers thought their daughters were better at reading than their sons
On average, mothers thought their daughters were better at reading than their sons. Source: Canva

Mothers were more optimistic about their sons’ ability in maths than their daughters’ and more optimistic about their daughters’ ability in reading than their sons — even if both performed just as well.

Other research shows parents with strong beliefs that girls are bad at maths tend to give homework help that is both intrusive and controlling. This could lead to poorer school results and reduced motivation.

How does optimism help?

But how does optimism help kids succeed? We think there are a few ways. Other research suggests parents invest more time and resources (such as tutors) in their child’s education if they believe their child can be successful. Likewise, having someone in your corner can be a powerful motivator to try harder in school.

But could unrealistic optimism be damaging? There was some evidence in our study that too much optimism could be neutral or even harmful. But this was only true at very extreme levels, and the evidence was pretty weak.

We think the reason even extreme levels of optimism may not be detrimental because the world will do a pretty good job of keeping kids’ egos in check.

Our results reinforce the powerful role parents can play in the academic success of their children. The findings also contradict some people’s beliefs you must be cruel to be kind or that a parent’s role is to provide their children with a reality check.

is a Professor and Deputy Director, Institute for Positive Psychology and Education, Australian Catholic University.

is an Associate Professor of Educational and Social Statistics, UCL.

is a Sessional Academic, University of Sydney.

is a Research Fellow, Institute for Positive Psychology and Education, Australian Catholic University.

The article first appeared in The Conversation, you can read it here.

READ ALSO: Developing critical thinking skills in your kids

Link up with us!

Indian Link News website: Save our website as a bookmark

Indian Link E-NewsletterSubscribe to our weekly e-newsletter

Indian Link Newspaper: Click here to read our e-paper

Indian Link app: Download our app from Apple’s App Store or Google Play and subscribe to the alerts

Facebookfacebook.com/IndianLinkAustralia

Twitter: @indian_link

Instagram: @indianlink

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/IndianLinkMediaGroup

- Advertisement -
Previous articleIndia bites the dust in WTC final
Next articleFiji-Baat: A children’s series about language and identity
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...

Ep 8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s...

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Spotlighted is Sagarika Venkat

Dancing for a cause: 11-yr-old Sagarika Venkat

Sydney Srinivas - 0
  It was a unique experience watching the young Sagarika Venkat on stage. The 11-year-old Year 6 student presented her first full-fledged solo performance at...
fiji-baat by salvin kumar book one cover

Fiji-Baat: A children’s series about language and identity

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Before we got to Fiji, I had never really talked to Nana. Mum would sometimes give me the phone to say hello. I would...
Family showing positive attitude towards their childs' education.

Believing in your child’s academic ability can actually improve grades

Indian Link - 0
  We have all met the parent who thinks their kid is the next Picasso or Einstein regardless of the evidence. But it’s hard to...
New Zealand team celebrating on field.

India bites the dust in WTC final

Indian Link - 0
  India folded up feebly; and this paved the way for a famous New Zealand victory in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC)....
Mrs Kala Wati Narayan

Vale Kala Wati Narayan, champion of education

Asha Chand - 0
  Mrs Kala Wati Narayan, née Treveni, wife of the late Andrew Ram Narayan, (Education Officer for Fiji’s Ba District), and former resident of Varandoli,...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020