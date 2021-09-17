fbpx
Friday, September 17, 2021
HomeLifestyleParenting
LifestyleParenting

Play-based experiences to teach your kids about your cultural festival

Dress-ups. Craft. Songs. Stories. Food. Teachable moments galore!

By Neha Jain
0
Baby Hanuman, Ganesha and Krishna cartoons. Source: Twitter
Baby Hanuman, Ganesha and Krishna cartoons. Source: Twitter

Reading Time: 4 minutes 

When you think about celebrating festivals, what is the fondest memory that comes to your mind immediately?

For me, it’s definitely the fun, frolic and food associated with the festival.

Similarly, if you want to introduce your cultural festivals to your child and you want them to enjoy it, do it via play.

Play is “the highest expression of human development in childhood, for it alone is the free expression of what is in a child’s soul.” So said Friedrich Froebel, the inventor of Kindergarten. In play, whether it is storytelling, playing games, and music and movement, your child can explore, imagine and make decisions, whilst having fun and enjoying themselves.

Here are three ways to use play during festivals to make it an engaging experience for our children.

GAMES

Games have an instant ability to connect on an entertaining level with our children. A great play-based activity, games can be a great way to help connect kids to the festivals that you are celebrating. What are some of the games that you played in your childhood during festivals that you could teach your children?

Hiding ladoos for treasure hunt- a sweet surprise. Source: Canva
Hiding ladoos for treasure hunt- a sweet surprise. Source: Canva

I can distinctly remember playing card games with my family during Diwali and it is definitely a tradition that I will continue with my little one. Another example of a game that you could play with your child is doing a treasure hunt with them for Janmashtami involving makhan or a treasure hunt for Ganesh Chaturthi finding laddoos. Tambola is another great game to play on Diwali with your children.

ACTIVITIES

Use play-based activities that your child is interested in – such as art, music and movement, drama, storytelling – to relate them to the festival. If your child likes dress-up games, then there’s no limit to the fun that can be had at festivals. Dressing them – and yourself, why not – as Ganesh or Krishna or Radha will be exciting for you and the extended family, translating into a beautiful memory. (Keep that camera handy!) Dress-ups promote role-play, so this can be a great way to teach stories relating to the god of the day.

Dressing up for Janmashtami Source: Canva
Dressing up for Janmashtami Source: Canva

If music is more your child’s thing, bring out the dandiya sticks for Navratri and tap away, or pick a particularly tuneful bhajan to sing along with them.

All children connect to stories, so reading them tales about the characters or gods relevant to the festival could also be instructive.

At my own home, art is a favourite activity – drawing, crafting and colouring make my little one very excited. Painting a handi for Janmashtami or making diya crafts for Diwali will be great ways to spend our play time.

Creative art activity examples. Source: Supplied
Creative art activity examples. Source: Supplied

What is something that your child enjoys doing (playing) and how could you connect it to the festival you are celebrating?

FOOD

Cooking is an activity that allows imagination and exploration and so can be a wonderful avenue for play. So you could cook with your child, or you could let your child make something for the festival you are celebrating. Play dough laddoos for Ganesh Chaturthi – hey, even adults will enjoy this activity!

 

Play dough laddoos for Ganesh Chaturthi Source: Supplied
Play dough laddoos for Ganesh Chaturthi Source: Supplied

Make crazy coloured play dough laddoos for fun. Source: Canva
Make crazy coloured play dough laddoos for fun. Source: Canva

Older children can join you in the kitchen as your roll your real laddoos. Laddoo time at Ganesh Chaturthi is filled with teachable moments. Use other sweet treats for the different festivals.  Turn the music on, get the kids in the kitchen, and start creating some delicious memories together.

Modak- for Ganesh Chaturthi. Source: Canva
Modak- for Ganesh Chaturthi. Source: Canva

At Janmashtami this year, which we celebrated with our little one for the first time, we created some fun-filled traditions based in play. We made handis (clay pots) and a mor pankh (peacock crown), listened to stories about Krishna, helped to make some makhan (butter) and mithai (sweets) and lastly learnt and sang some Krishan bhajans (hymns) all whilst having loads of fun.

The more the fun-filled memories that you can make with your child when celebrating your festival, the better the connection of your child with the festival being celebrated, and the greater the joy.

Introduce play through games, play-based activities and cooking whilst celebrating your festivals with your children. Then, watch how the festivals transform from the usual humdrum to the most exciting and memorable times for your family.

READ ALSO: It’s modak time as we celebrate Ganesha

Link up with us!

Indian Link News website: Save our website as a bookmark

Indian Link E-NewsletterSubscribe to our weekly e-newsletter

Indian Link Newspaper: Click here to read our e-paper

Indian Link app: Download our app from Apple’s App Store or Google Play and subscribe to the alerts

Facebookfacebook.com/IndianLinkAustralia

Twitter: @indian_link

Instagram: @indianlink

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/IndianLinkMediaGroup

- Advertisement -
Previous articleFrom an Indian Palace to the Outback: The Last Prince of Bengal (Review)
Next articleCaptaincy comes with its own set of challenges
Neha Jain
Neha is an educator and a mum based in Sydney. She writes on parenting and lifestyle.

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...

Ep 8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s...

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic death...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

It’s modak time as we celebrate Ganesha

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  “I’m going to burp 21 times,” I would declare to my Ajji, after eating her mouth-watering modaks. Sweetmeat dumplings made with rice flour and some...
virat kohli

Captaincy comes with its own set of challenges

Indian Link - 0
  Captaincy! The word itself is so powerful that it can prompt anyone to have an opinion - either for or against it. And when...
Baby Hanuman, Ganesha and Krishna cartoons. Source: Twitter

Play-based experiences to teach your kids about your cultural festival

Neha Jain - 0
  When you think about celebrating festivals, what is the fondest memory that comes to your mind immediately? For me, it’s definitely the fun, frolic and...
LYN INNES

From an Indian Palace to the Outback: The Last Prince of...

Nidhi Joshi - 0
  The Last Prince of Bengal is the intriguing true story of one of India’s most powerful royal families. It’s a fascinating tale about Nawab...
jessie hillel jhm

Jhm: Santorini in her sights

Rhea L Nath - 0
  For her parents’ 25th anniversary last year, Melbourne-based singer-songwriter Jhm wanted to gift them something special, but her hands were tied with the state’s...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020