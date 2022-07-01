fbpx
LifestyleParenting

4 reasons to bring children into the kitchen

Indian Link
By Indian Link
0
kids in kitchen
Source: Canva
Reading Time: 2 minutes

 

The kitchen is a simple and casual place, but it can also be a hub for developing and enhancing your kid’s skills, be it motor, sensory, or even curiosity. These school holidays, why not rope in your kids while you’re prepping meals?

Here are some of the many benefits:

Motor skills

This includes gross as well as fine motor skills, whether it’s stirring with wooden spoons, pouring, squeezing, kneading dough, opening different sized and shaped bottles (grasp development), and scooping out the ingredients.

Working in the kitchen supports the development and strengthening of our finger muscles too. It is important to develop these muscles since it helps us write, and do everyday chores like shoe lace tying, buttoning, and zipping.

READ ALSO: A play-based approach to home language learning

Source: Canva

Enhancing bilateral coordination

This is the skill that allows you to use both sides of your body at the same time for example, stabilising the paper with one hand while writing with the other or cutting with scissors. Activities like using a rolling pin with both hands, shilling peas, cutting simple salad for sandwiches, and sifting flour can enhance bilateral coordination in a fun way.

Sensory experiences

Cooking offers so many opportunities to explore sensory inputs. Like smelling different aromas, in fact, it can be made into a game to smell different cooking ingredients like coffee, tea, cardamom, and cinnamon by using only smell and not vision. It also provides other sensory inputs like feeling different textures with our skin on our hands as well as our mouths like the sticky texture of the dough or of a caramelised chocolate in the mouth, the rough texture of the salt, pepper, and the list is endless.

It also receives heavy work input (proprioception) by performing various activities like kneading the dough, stirring, and mixing foods with a thick consistency.

children cooking
Source: Canva

Planning and organisation

Assembling the ingredients and planning the steps before starting to cook helps in enhancing planning and organisational skills. These skills are very useful when the child needs to organise his school bag, and desk at school. It takes a lot of planning to balance school work and play to avoid disappointments.

But most importantly, it creates a family cooking day together which can help in making stronger relationships and creating connections.

IANS

READ MORE: Teaching kids ages 3-5 to manage their own conflicts

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSaying no way to Whaler’s Way
Next articleThe Sweet Kitchen: a guide to Indian desserts through the centuries
Indian Link
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Listen to Indian Link’s NEW Travel Podcast

Indian Link - 0
  Indian Link's NEW travel podcast- Feel New In NSW is all about travel and especially made for people who love to explore places in...

It’s National Blood Donor Week

Indian Link - 0
  It’s National Blood Donor Week. In our new podcast host Ekta Sharma speaks to Canberra‘s Nidhi Kaushik who runs an amazing donation campaign every year....

Let’s Talk Boosters: Indian Link podcast

Indian Link - 0
  In LET'S TALK BOOSTERS, a new podcast series by Indian Link, host Ekta Sharma quizzes Dr Kritman Dhamoon of Blacktown Hospital Sydney about booster...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Rajyasree Sen

The Sweet Kitchen: a guide to Indian desserts through the centuries

Indian Link - 0
  A food columnist for years at Wall Street Journal India, Rajyasree Sen has written columns on food for a variety of publications and also...
whalers way birds

Saying no way to Whaler’s Way

Yesha Joshi - 0
  It’s easy to get excited about South Australia’s burgeoning space industry. Supporting a growing space industry, and the vital jobs that come with it,...

Sudarshan Pattnaik creates 125 sand chariots on Rath Yatra eve

Indian Link - 0
  On the eve of Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, renowned sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik has created 125 sand chariots and a sand sculpture of...

Wartime: The World in Danger: A new book by Rajiv Dogra

Indian Link - 0
  A "serious and growing asymmetrical relationship" with China, which has indulged in four instances of "salami slicing" along the un-demarcated border since 2012, and...

Census data shows we’re more culturally diverse than ever

Indian Link - 0
  Initial data from the 2021 census released this week shows Australia continues to become more culturally diverse. Almost half of us have at least one...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020