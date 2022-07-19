fbpx
#myIndianLink photo contest 2022: win exciting prizes

Indian Link
By Indian Link
By Sachin Wakhare
Our Independence Day photo contest is BACK!

Are you of Indian heritage? Or have you travelled there for an amazing vacation? Maybe you’re someone who is fascinated by all things Indian?

You’re invited to participate in Indian Link’s photo contest entitled #myIndianlink.

LAST DAY TO ENTER: 4 August (Thursday) 2022.

Here’s how you can enter:

  1. Take a picture that displays your LINK to India or your FEEL of India. We’re keeping a lookout for some of the most creative interpretations – don’t be afraid to surprise us!
  2. Also, include a line about why you took the photograph or what it means to you.
  3. Submit your entry to the competition by uploading the image to Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter.
  4. Use the hashtag #myIndianlink and don’t forget to TAG Indian Link.

There are exciting prizes to be won!

To help you out, check out some of our previous winning entries below. Get clicking!

