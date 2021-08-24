fbpx
Tuesday, August 24, 2021
HomeLifestyle
Lifestyle

‘Love in the time of Lockdowns’: Trikone Australia

Wholesome and meaningful insights from South Asian community members during COVID times.

By Bageshri Savyasachi
0
Trikone's latest 'Let's Talk ' edition discusses love in the time of lockdowns. Source: Facebook
Trikone's latest 'Let's Talk ' edition discusses love in the time of lockdowns. Source: Facebook

Reading Time: 3 minutes 

How does love thrive – between parents and children scattered around the world, among siblings and friends who can’t meet for years on end? What happens to those who are single and looking for love? And to those who find themselves within the four walls of their home with the one they love?

In case you missed it – over the weekend, Australia’s oldest South Asian queer support group Trikone conducted their second virtual ‘Let’s Talk’ series to discuss ‘Love in the time of Lockdowns’.  

Trikone’s latest forum featured a wholesome panel of five speakers from the community, of diverse ages, backgrounds, and relationship statuses. They spoke about romantic love, self-love, maintaining personal relationships, and prioritising mental health, primarily in the context of lockdowns but also from their past experiences.  

Since Trikone’s famous Bar Bombay gatherings aren’t an option anymore because of lockdown, this virtual discussion definitely assuaged the need to mingle; just seeing and hearing from folks you aren’t locked down with definitely counts as socialising nowadays. 

Guest speakers included Dr Nasreen Shah (clinical psychologist), Kashif Harrison (radio presenter/actor/influencer), Dr Nakul Nigam (health management worker), Dr Shiva Chandra (researcher in Sociology), and Sneha Sobti (blogger and electrical engineer).  

The much-welcome discussion lasted 90 minutes and was moderated by Trikone’s genial chairperson, the lovely Kunal Mirchandani. 

Source: Facebook

Attendees from all over Australia joined the live discussion on Zoom and Facebook. 

Comments posted throughout the talk showed that the audience widely appreciated and benefitted from participating in the special community space where insights (expert and personal) were shared about South Asian identity and experience. 

Over the course of the discussion, it was revealed that some attendees had been separated from their loved ones in India for a long time, some were living alone, and some were trying to cope with poor mental health.  

Questions from the audience included ‘How does one maintain a long-distance relationship induced by COVID lockdowns?’, ‘How to stay safe from malicious people and predators when dating online?’, ‘How to deal with close friends and family that are anti-vaxxers’, and crowd favourite -‘What are you grateful during this time?’. 

Moreover, the positive stories and accounts that were shared during the virtual discussion were quite cool (and refreshing) to hear.  

For example, recent research conducted by one of the guest speakers showed that some people in the 16-30 age group actually flourished during COVID lockdowns.  

Apparently, this was because people were restricted to their homes and private spaces. It gave them time to reflect on their sexuality and gender identity; not having to constantly perform gender a particular way gave them space to experiment and reflect on themselves – indicating that lockdowns were productive for some people. 

Perhaps the most significant takeaway from this discussion was the fact that even though times are scary and uncertain, we are all struggling; and there’s a sense of community in that, knowing that we’re not alone and remembering to be grateful for the things we do have.  

Kudos to Trikone for engaging the community and pulling off a warm virtual forum in a period where things seem mostly melancholic. This edition of ‘Let’s Talk’ certainly cemented the fact that the South Asian LGBTQ+ community in Australia is thriving and is easily accessible even during COVID lockdowns.  

And don’t worry if you missed it, you can still watch the entire video discussion on Trikone’s Facebook page here for another week.  

READ ALSO: Trikone dazzles at Mardi Gras 2021

Link up with us!

Indian Link News website: Save our website as a bookmark

Indian Link E-NewsletterSubscribe to our weekly e-newsletter

Indian Link Newspaper: Click here to read our e-paper

Indian Link app: Download our app from Apple’s App Store or Google Play and subscribe to the alerts

Facebookfacebook.com/IndianLinkAustralia

Twitter: @indian_link

Instagram: @indianlink

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/IndianLinkMediaGroup

- Advertisement -
Previous articleForget China. India is our future
Bageshri Savyasachi
Truth-telling, tree-hugging journalist.

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...

Ep 8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s...

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic death...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Trikone's latest 'Let's Talk ' edition discusses love in the time of lockdowns. Source: Facebook

‘Love in the time of Lockdowns’: Trikone Australia

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  How does love thrive – between parents and children scattered around the world, among siblings and friends who can’t meet for years on end?...
Maurice Newman AC

Forget China. India is our future

Indian Link - 0
  India and Hong Kong share a common British colonial history. From the earliest times that connection and free enterprise attracted many Indian merchants to...
Devendra Jhajharia.

India at the Tokyo Paralympics: what to expect

Indian Link - 0
  India is sending its largest-ever contingent to the Tokyo Paralympics with 54 athletes set to compete in nine sport disciplines. From 19 participants at the...
parents playing with child

A play-based approach to home language learning

Neha Jain - 0
  As Indian Australian parents, we strive to educate our children about their bicultural backgrounds so that they can appreciate the diversity that they grow...
silver gemini coin

Rare coin from Jahangir’s Zodiac collection to be auctioned in Sydney

Rajni Anand Luthra - 0
  A silver coin from Mughal emperor Jahangir’s famed Zodiac collection will go to auction in Sydney shortly. It is the stellar piece in a set...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020