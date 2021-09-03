Little lessons we thank our fathers for

Reading Time: 4 minutes

For Father’s Day this year, we asked community members to share the smallest bits of fatherly advice they’ve received from their dads that have made all the difference.

Be it firm handshakes, mindfulness or morning dumps, be sure to note down these pearls of wisdom!

Power routine (Ananya Bose)

Basic algebra. Differential calculus. My dad teaches me a lot. But the best lessons really come from what he does. Every morning I wake up to see three bowls of breakfast on the kitchen table (plus our vitamins). Before setting these up, Dad has already exercised, showered, and said his prayers. Every. Single. Day. By breakfast time, he is a burst of positive energy. I’ve learnt him that routine is crucial. In lockdown, I’m trying to be him in practising routine. I’ve even done what I thought I’d never be able to do – fifteen minutes of yoga daily. Thanks Dad!

Making your bed (Ishaan Verma)

‘It’s the first task of the day’, my father would always say. Once you complete it, you naturally feel a sense of accomplishment. I’m a very messy person, so I always did appreciate the little sense of control that came from making my bed every morning. Even now, it always leaves me feeling motivated and positive, I’m definitely more productive for the rest of the day!

Morning dumps (Rohan Shinde)

This piece of advice really changes things. During my school days, my dad wouldn’t let me go to school without taking a dump in the morning. He would always stress how important it was to be able to focus on your day and also have a healthy gut. My man would stand outside the bathroom and ask for updates until I was done. And till today, I believe it, taking a shit before leaving home in the morning is the best thing one can do for oneself and body!

The elixir that is warm water (Misbah Ansari)

My father probably has the most niche yet therapeutic morning and night routines. The morning started with warm water, milk, and two soaked almonds (to run my two brain cells). However, nothing like his night routine with warm water again (for digestion), olive oil on the skin (beauty gurus could never), Saafi (this bitter herbal potion by Hamdard which could just make your pimples vanish) and turmeric milk (white people’s turmeric latter could never). So, I figure that all my illnesses, depressive moods, existential crisis, can be solved by drinking warm water. That’s it.

Look good, feel good (Sharanya Ganguly)

I have always been ‘Papa ki Pari’ and the wisdom he’s imparted with me has always remained very close to heart. Prior to this pandemic, I led a regular university student and part-time worker’s life with an early start to my day beginning by dressing to impress and ready to take the world by storm. Of course, during lockdown surviving in pyjamas had come far more instinctively to me. So, my father suggested I continue starting my morning by getting ready as if I was going out, but of course take the detour route straight to my study table where the day’s agenda awaited me. This small tip gave me purpose to excel academically and professionally and for that I am eternally grateful.

The art of the handshake (Manan Luthra)

My dad taught me how to shake hands – firmly, with good eye contact and a smile on my face. The norms in the recent past may well have necessitated fist or elbow bumps or no contact at all, but those early lessons from dad have taught me to make that first impression always memorable for the right reasons. The handshake as an art form is ridiculously complicated in its simplicity – come on, you’re literally just shaking someone’s hand – but when done right, with the right mix of respect and confidence, it can be a masterpiece.

The argumentative Indian (Kushaagra Kesarwani)

I have learnt many things from my dad, but one of them must be the importance of a good discussion. From listening to him and my brother argue for an hour after dinner – on a variety of topics – I’ve learnt how important a healthy quarrel can be. I’ve realised that these discussions allow you to form new thoughts and ideas and gain new perspectives. This is what the world needs now – people are too ignorant of others’ opinions and won’t be convinced otherwise, and the key is to meet in the middle.

Relate to any of these lessons? Let us know in the comments, or share your own fatherly wisdom!

