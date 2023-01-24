fbpx
Indianlink’s Indo-Oz Calendar 2023

Here's our handy calendar for all the Indian and Oz holidays coming up this year.

If you would like a large image of the 2023 calendar to print, you can download it from here.

JANUARY 2022

1 New Year’s Day (both)

2 Public holiday

5 Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti

12 Swami Vivekananda Jayanti

13 Lohri

14 Makar Sankranti/ Magh Bihu

15 Pongal

26 Australia Day

26 Vasant Panchami

26 Republic Day

 

FEBRUARY 2023

5 Hazrat Ali’s birthday

5 Guru Ravidas Jayanti

14 Valentine’s Day

18 Mahashivratri

19 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti

 

MARCH 2023

6 Labour Day (WA)

7 Jewish holiday Purim

8 Holi

13 Labour Day (VIC) Eight Hour Day (Tas), Canberra Day (ACT), Public Holiday (SA)

21 Harmony Day

22 Chaitra Sukladi/Gudi Padva/Ugadi/Cheti Chand/Ramadan begins

30 Ram Navami

 

APRIL 2023

2 Daylight saving ends

4 Mahavir Jayanti

7 Good Friday (both)

8 Easter Saturday (both)

9 Easter Sunday (both)

10 Easter Monday

14 Vishu/Vaisakhi/Meshadi

15 Poila Boishak/Bahag Bihu/Vishu

21 Jamat-Ul-Vida

22 Id-Ul-Fitr

25 ANZAC Day

 

MAY 2023

1 May Day (both)

1 Labour Day (QLD)

5 Buddha Purnima

9 Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti

14 Mother’s Day

26 National Sorry Day

 

JUNE 2023

5 WA Day (WA)

12 King’s Birthday (All except WA and QLD)

20 Rath Yatra

29 Id-Ul-Zuha

 

JULY 2023

2 NAIDOC Week begins

5 Guru Hargobind Jayanti

19 Muharram (tentative)

29 Muharram

 

AUGUST 2023

7 Picnic Day (NT)

15 Independence Day

16 Parsi New Year

19 Janmashtami/Haryali Teej

29 Onam

30 Raksha Bandhan

 

SEPTEMBER 2023

3 Father’s Day

7 Janmashtami (Vaishnava)

16 Rosh Hashanah

19 Ganesh Chaturthi

24 Yom Kippur

26 King’s Birthday (WA)

28 Milad-Un-Nabi

 

OCTOBER 2023

1 Daylight Saving begins

2 Gandhi Jayanti

2 King’s Birthday (QLD)

2 Labour Day (NSW, ACT, SA)

24 Vijay Dashami/Dussehra

28 Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti

31 Halloween

 

NOVEMBER 2023

1 Karvachauth

4 Prakash Utsav Guru Granth Sahib

7 Melbourne Cup Day

11 Remembrance Day

12 Diwali

15 Bhai Dooj

19 Chhath Puja

27 Guru Nanak Jayanti

DECEMBER 2023

8 Hanukkah

24 Christmas Eve

25 Christmas (both)

26 Boxing Day

31 New Year’s Eve (both)

Australian holidays and observances are listed in Bold.

Disclaimer: Indian holidays and observances are listed predominantly from Government of India sources but also from other sources. Dates based on lunar calendar may vary. Please check accuracy closer to the dates specified.

Read More: Entertainment bonanza awaits Indian community

