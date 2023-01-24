Indianlink’s Indo-Oz Calendar 2023

If you would like a large image of the 2023 calendar to print, you can download it from here.
JANUARY 2022
1 New Year’s Day (both)
2 Public holiday
5 Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti
12 Swami Vivekananda Jayanti
13 Lohri
14 Makar Sankranti/ Magh Bihu
15 Pongal
26 Australia Day
26 Vasant Panchami
26 Republic Day
FEBRUARY 2023
5 Hazrat Ali’s birthday
5 Guru Ravidas Jayanti
14 Valentine’s Day
18 Mahashivratri
19 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti
MARCH 2023
6 Labour Day (WA)
7 Jewish holiday Purim
8 Holi
13 Labour Day (VIC) Eight Hour Day (Tas), Canberra Day (ACT), Public Holiday (SA)
21 Harmony Day
22 Chaitra Sukladi/Gudi Padva/Ugadi/Cheti Chand/Ramadan begins
30 Ram Navami
APRIL 2023
2 Daylight saving ends
4 Mahavir Jayanti
7 Good Friday (both)
8 Easter Saturday (both)
9 Easter Sunday (both)
10 Easter Monday
14 Vishu/Vaisakhi/Meshadi
15 Poila Boishak/Bahag Bihu/Vishu
21 Jamat-Ul-Vida
22 Id-Ul-Fitr
25 ANZAC Day
MAY 2023
1 May Day (both)
1 Labour Day (QLD)
5 Buddha Purnima
9 Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti
14 Mother’s Day
26 National Sorry Day
JUNE 2023
5 WA Day (WA)
12 King’s Birthday (All except WA and QLD)
20 Rath Yatra
29 Id-Ul-Zuha
JULY 2023
2 NAIDOC Week begins
5 Guru Hargobind Jayanti
19 Muharram (tentative)
29 Muharram
AUGUST 2023
7 Picnic Day (NT)
15 Independence Day
16 Parsi New Year
19 Janmashtami/Haryali Teej
29 Onam
30 Raksha Bandhan
SEPTEMBER 2023
3 Father’s Day
7 Janmashtami (Vaishnava)
16 Rosh Hashanah
19 Ganesh Chaturthi
24 Yom Kippur
26 King’s Birthday (WA)
28 Milad-Un-Nabi
OCTOBER 2023
1 Daylight Saving begins
2 Gandhi Jayanti
2 King’s Birthday (QLD)
2 Labour Day (NSW, ACT, SA)
24 Vijay Dashami/Dussehra
28 Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti
31 Halloween
NOVEMBER 2023
1 Karvachauth
4 Prakash Utsav Guru Granth Sahib
7 Melbourne Cup Day
11 Remembrance Day
12 Diwali
15 Bhai Dooj
19 Chhath Puja
27 Guru Nanak Jayanti
DECEMBER 2023
8 Hanukkah
24 Christmas Eve
25 Christmas (both)
26 Boxing Day
31 New Year’s Eve (both)
Australian holidays and observances are listed in Bold.
Disclaimer: Indian holidays and observances are listed predominantly from Government of India sources but also from other sources. Dates based on lunar calendar may vary. Please check accuracy closer to the dates specified.
