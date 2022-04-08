fbpx
LifestyleHumour

Wish my husband would read me poetry

By Indian Link
0
romance
Source: Canva
Reading Time: 2 minutes

 

Dear Auntyji

My problem is so embarrassing that I am almost ashamed to bring it up Bahen, but I think you will be the only one who understands my plight. I am 55 years old, and am happily married to a wonderful, kind, thoughtful man. I really love my husband and I am certain he feels the same. Now Nick is English, because when I was young, I decided that I did not want to get married to an Indian man because I did not want a saas and all the traditional things that go with Indian families.

In any case Auntyji, life is pretty good for me, except for that one little area. My husband is not romantic. Now most of the time, I am too busy living life to worry about this. But every now and again, when I decide that I will watch old Bollywood romantic songs, it’s because I have a gap of romance in my life. I wish Nick would send me meaningful gazes, and tell me that I am the most beautiful wife in the world, and sometimes read me poetry.

I have told him about the lack of romance, but nothing changes. Meanwhile, my cousins tell me how passionate and romantic their Indian husbands are, and I feel I have missed out. And instead, when I listen to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan sing Mere Rashke Qamar, I so wish Nick could sing this to me – or at least look at me meaningfully during the song while I blush like a teenager.  How to solve this problem, Auntyji?

Auntyji says

Desh drohi. What did you think was going to happen when you decided to join forces with the British and in doing so, allowing those colonists to conquer us once again? Didn’t you learn anything from our history, gaddar aurat? Did the East India Company not once ring ding dong in your head when you decided that ol’ blighty was where you were going to outsource your patidev? In exchanging a saas and Indian transitions for a gora, you brought all this on your own head.

Goras and romance? I mean, how many British films have you seen where there is romance on an epic scale – like in Bollywood?  In any case, my admonishing you is not going to help. I am really sorry that you missed out on all the romance of listening to a qawali and having your beloved exchange loving glances with you. So what to do? Romance yourself!

Organise to have flowers sent to yourself, along with Haighs chocolates. Then indulge in those chocolates and listen to qawalis. And pretend that a handsome Bollywood hero is courting you. It’s not cheating if it’s a person you don’t know in real life who is invading your mind with wild thoughts. That’s all you can do – just pretend Nick is Shahrukh or Salman and let your imagination go wild.

READ ALSO: Who put ricotta in my palak paneer?

- Advertisement -
Previous articleT20 World Cup ‘2022 Champions’
Next articleREVIEW: Gullak – Season 3 (SonyLIV)
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Let’s Talk Boosters: Indian Link podcast

Indian Link - 0
  In LET'S TALK BOOSTERS, a new podcast series by Indian Link, host Ekta Sharma quizzes Dr Kritman Dhamoon of Blacktown Hospital Sydney about booster...
Frontline worker Parita Patel (inset). Image supplied

‘Serving the community’: COVID testing in remote NSW

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The past two years have been a rollercoaster of COVID-19 related turmoil; from isolating lockdowns, closed borders, to trying to help Indians in the...

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

qantas flight

Qantas announces direct flights from Sydney to Bengaluru

Indian Link - 0
  Australia’s national carrier Qantas has announced direct flights from Sydney to Bengaluru. It will run four weekly return flights starting September 2022. It will be...

Geetanjali Shree’s ‘Tomb of Sand’ 1st translation from Hindi in Booker...

Indian Link - 0
  Critically acclaimed author Geetanjali Shree‘s novel Tomb of Sand, translated from the Hindi by Daisy Rockwell, has been shortlisted for this year‘s International Booker...
DASVI

REVIEW: Dasvi (Netflix)

Indian Link - 0
  Director Tushar Jalota's 'Dasvi' is designed as a satire in a political set-up, revealing the importance of education. AT A GLANCE Director: Tushar Jalota Cast:...
Gullak Season 3

REVIEW: Gullak – Season 3 (SonyLIV)

Indian Link - 0
  Probably every middle-class household in India relates to the 'Gullak' an earthenware piggybank, where money in small denominations, is kept aside, saved for a...
romance

Wish my husband would read me poetry

Indian Link - 0
  Dear Auntyji My problem is so embarrassing that I am almost ashamed to bring it up Bahen, but I think you will be the only...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020