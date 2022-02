Reading Time: < 1 minute

Watch Divya Maiya from Minnesota, USA, show off her skiing skills in a traditional Indian outfit – the ghagra choli!

Most people would find it hard to walk around in a heavy ghagra choli at a regular (walking) event, Maiya has not only managed to ski with ease but also wowed us with her talent.

Watch her video below:

