WATCH: When wedding season meets monsoon season in India

Indian Link
By Indian Link
wedding baraat rain
Source: Twitter
Reading Time: < 1 minute

 

Talk about a monsoon wedding!

In this now viral video from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, we get to witness how nothing gets to come in the way of a wedding baraat (procession) – not even pouring rain.

“Incredible India!” joked one user while another commented, “officially ‘video of the season’.”

Watch as the wedding guests make their way dancing down the street, covered only by a water-resistant tarpaulin:

