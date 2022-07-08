WATCH: When wedding season meets monsoon season in India

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Talk about a monsoon wedding!

In this now viral video from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, we get to witness how nothing gets to come in the way of a wedding baraat (procession) – not even pouring rain.

“Incredible India!” joked one user while another commented, “officially ‘video of the season’.”

Watch as the wedding guests make their way dancing down the street, covered only by a water-resistant tarpaulin: