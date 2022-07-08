WATCH: No one loves fruit as much as this Indian fruit vendor

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Leave it to social media to find perhaps the most enthusiastic fruit vendor of all time!

In this now-viral video, fruit vendor Yasin can be seen screaming, shouting, and of course smiling as he shows off the produce of the day. You can also hear passers-by stand beside his fruit cart and marvel at his performance.

The video has been widely circulated on Twitter, YouTube, and Reddit, and viewers can’t get enough.

“If my fruit dealer ain’t this passionate about fruit, then I don’t want it,” reads one comment.

“Amazing customer attracting skills. I am sure no big companies can attract their customers in this manner!” reads another.

Yasin might be the most passionate fruit salesman you’ve ever seen. But don’t just take our word for it, check it out for yourself:

