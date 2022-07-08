fbpx
LifestyleHumour

WATCH: No one loves fruit as much as this Indian fruit vendor

Indian Link
By Indian Link
0
fruit seller india
Source: YouTube
Reading Time: < 1 minute

 

Leave it to social media to find perhaps the most enthusiastic fruit vendor of all time!

In this now-viral video, fruit vendor Yasin can be seen screaming, shouting, and of course smiling as he shows off the produce of the day. You can also hear passers-by stand beside his fruit cart and marvel at his performance.

The video has been widely circulated on Twitter, YouTube, and Reddit, and viewers can’t get enough.

“If my fruit dealer ain’t this passionate about fruit, then I don’t want it,” reads one comment.

“Amazing customer attracting skills. I am sure no big companies can attract their customers in this manner!” reads another.

Yasin might be the most passionate fruit salesman you’ve ever seen. But don’t just take our word for it, check it out for yourself:

WATCH: 64-year-old man shows off incredible football skills

- Advertisement -
Previous articleStrange bedfellows: India, Russia, Australia and China
Next articleAuntyji: I banished him from the bedroom, but then…
Indian Link
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Listen to Indian Link’s NEW Travel Podcast

Indian Link - 0
  Indian Link's NEW travel podcast- Feel New In NSW is all about travel and especially made for people who love to explore places in...

It’s National Blood Donor Week

Indian Link - 0
  It’s National Blood Donor Week. In our new podcast host Ekta Sharma speaks to Canberra‘s Nidhi Kaushik who runs an amazing donation campaign every year....

Let’s Talk Boosters: Indian Link podcast

Indian Link - 0
  In LET'S TALK BOOSTERS, a new podcast series by Indian Link, host Ekta Sharma quizzes Dr Kritman Dhamoon of Blacktown Hospital Sydney about booster...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

couple fighting

Auntyji: I banished him from the bedroom, but then…

Indian Link - 0
  Dear Auntyji I am 35 years old and have been married for 7 years to a really nice man. We get along quite well and...

Strange bedfellows: India, Russia, Australia and China

Pawan Luthra - 0
  There’s a question many Indian-Australians are being asked at the moment: why is India not condemning Russia for its invasion of an independent country,...
gone game voot select

REVIEW: The Gone Game 2 (Voot Select)

Indian Link - 0
  The psychological thriller series, 'The Gone Game', conceived and shot during the first year of the pandemic, has returned with its second season. The first...

Access to a second COVID booster vaccine has been expanded to...

Indian Link - 0
  Australia has just expanded access to a second COVID booster to everyone 30 years and over, while recommending it only for people 50 and...

Duck for dinner

Dhanya Samuel - 0
  Kurma or Korma is a type of curry preparation that was bought to India by the Mughals. While it has evolved much over the...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020