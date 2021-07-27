WATCH: Monkey helping in the kitchen

Reading Time: < 1 minute
In a new viral video, a little monkey is seen assisting a woman with kitchen chores by prepping the veggies. It appears the she is cutting the ends of beans and putting them in a bowl, the monkey then breaks those beans into halves.
The adorable animal is so focused on the task that it even makes tough expression every time it breaks a bean!
(show this to your kids)
