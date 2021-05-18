WATCH: Using a ‘jugad’ bot to book a CoWin vaccination slot

Reading Time: < 1 minute
In India, vaccination slots are filling up faster than people can book them. The Indian government created a ‘lottery’ of sorts where people would have to remain active/online on the vaccination booking portal CoWin, in order to check if slots are available.
One Reddit user made use of their engineering skills in true jugad fashion and created a bot that can keep scrolling and remain active on the app for them!
Many netizens have also commented on the government’s management of vaccination booking on the CoWin portal, comparing it to the famous Kaun Banega Crorepati selection round ‘Fastest-Finger-First’.
This is like the fastest finger first round for the entire country! #Cowin #KBC
— Tanushree Venkatraman (@tanushreevenkat) May 7, 2021
Cowin app to 18-44 age bracket –
Aaiye aap aur hum khele ‘Fastest Finger First’
— Niraj Shah (@_nirajshah) May 3, 2021
Half the day went in waiting for the Cowin OTP .. the rest in playing fastest finger first.
Tomorrow is another day.
— Mini Mathur (@minimathur) May 7, 2021
