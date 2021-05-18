fbpx
Wednesday, May 19, 2021
WATCH: Using a ‘jugad’ bot to book a CoWin vaccination slot

Indian Link
By Indian Link
0
jugad bot to book a Cowin vaccination slot

Reading Time: < 1 minute 

In India, vaccination slots are filling up faster than people can book them. The Indian government created a ‘lottery’ of sorts where people would have to remain active/online on the vaccination booking portal CoWin, in order to check if slots are available.

One Reddit user made use of their engineering skills in true jugad fashion and created a bot that can keep scrolling and remain active on the app for them!

Many netizens have also commented on the government’s management of vaccination booking on the CoWin portal, comparing it to the famous Kaun Banega Crorepati selection round ‘Fastest-Finger-First’.

 WATCH ALSO: How a van told Goans to ‘stay the f*** at home’

Previous articleNo requirement for kirpans in school: Senior Sikh leader
Next articleWhile rich countries experience a post-COVID boom, the poor are getting poorer. Here’s how Australia can help
Indian Link
Indian Link

Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

