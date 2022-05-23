WATCH: Ravi Shastri shows off his wild side in new ad

Reading Time: 2 minutes

After teasing us with Rahul Dravid’s ‘gunda’ behaviour and Olympian Neeraj Chopra’s acting chops, credit card payment app CRED returns with another hilarious ad. This time, it stars none other than former captain and coach of the Indian cricket team, Ravi Shastri.

“I used to be a batsman, but for you, I can be a keeper,” he says as he shows off his party-boy avatar.

For weeks, the cricket legend’s social media activity has had fans wondering what was in the works. And, like most of CRED’s quirky ads so far, this one has delivered.

Shastri even shared the video on social media with a simple caption: “don’t remember any of this.” Cheeky!

Watch the full ad here:

And of course, social media users had a field day.

The new cred ad with Ravi Shastri is legendary. They truly make the best advertisements — Fanngramm (@fanngramm) May 22, 2022

Can’t imagine how cred convince ravi shastri, rahul dravid and different stars to do that kind of ads😂 — Aman Rath (@AmanTweetsDaily) May 21, 2022

Hats off to Ravi Shastri for embracing his identity all out. Not many celebs would have been comfortable with doing an ad where they are shown as someone who enjoys their drinks. https://t.co/0O85rkm7Pq — Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) May 21, 2022

The @RaviShastriOfc CRED ad is the best one so far. All the previous ones have been hits ‘cos they showed these players in their most unlikely avatars (read: Angry RD, Boyband Bowlers, Krazy Kapil) The Shaz one stands out because it is NOT imaginary. The man is truly a ROCKSTAR! — Vinod Ramnath (@NaanumEngineer) May 21, 2022

Ravi Bhai commentating and doing ad at same time 😁@RaviShastriOfc pic.twitter.com/DS3N4bounR — JAYESH👑 (@Jayesh_2009) May 21, 2022

Who said its CRED’s new ad and not AIB Honest Ravi Shastri?@CRED_club @thetanmay #cred — Abhijeet Anand (@jeetshaw_) May 22, 2022