fbpx
LifestyleHumour

WATCH: Ravi Shastri shows off his wild side in new ad

Indian Link
By Indian Link
0
ravi shastri cred
Source: YouTube
Reading Time: 2 minutes

 

After teasing us with Rahul Dravid’s ‘gunda’ behaviour and Olympian Neeraj Chopra’s acting chops, credit card payment app CRED returns with another hilarious ad. This time, it stars none other than former captain and coach of the Indian cricket team, Ravi Shastri.

“I used to be a batsman, but for you, I can be a keeper,” he says as he shows off his party-boy avatar.

For weeks, the cricket legend’s social media activity has had fans wondering what was in the works. And, like most of CRED’s quirky ads so far, this one has delivered.

Shastri even shared the video on social media with a simple caption: “don’t remember any of this.” Cheeky!

Watch the full ad here:

And of course, social media users had a field day.

WATCH: Chandra Arya addresses Canadian Parliament in Kannada

- Advertisement -
Previous articleWATCH: Chandra Arya addresses Canadian Parliament in Kannada
Next articleKasturba Gandhi’s diary brings her voice to the foreground of history
Indian Link
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Let’s Talk Boosters: Indian Link podcast

Indian Link - 0
  In LET'S TALK BOOSTERS, a new podcast series by Indian Link, host Ekta Sharma quizzes Dr Kritman Dhamoon of Blacktown Hospital Sydney about booster...
Frontline worker Parita Patel (inset). Image supplied

‘Serving the community’: COVID testing in remote NSW

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The past two years have been a rollercoaster of COVID-19 related turmoil; from isolating lockdowns, closed borders, to trying to help Indians in the...

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

6 books about the climate crisis that offer hope

Indian Link - 0
  Coral bleaching, floods, bushfire, biodiversity decline and extinction – as we witness the effects of climate change, amid a stream of reports warning of...

Kasturba Gandhi’s diary brings her voice to the foreground of history

Indian Link - 0
  A century-and-a-half after her birth, "The Lost Diary of Kastur, My Ba" (HarperCollins) by her great-grandson Tushar Gandhi finally presents Kasturba as her own...
ravi shastri cred

WATCH: Ravi Shastri shows off his wild side in new ad

Indian Link - 0
  After teasing us with Rahul Dravid's 'gunda' behaviour and Olympian Neeraj Chopra's acting chops, credit card payment app CRED returns with another hilarious ad....
chandra arya canada

WATCH: Chandra Arya addresses Canadian Parliament in Kannada

Indian Link - 0
  Last week, Canadian MP Chandrakanth 'Chandra' Arya became the first politician to give a speech in Kannada in any parliament outside India. The Karnataka-born politician...
kartik aryan

REVIEW: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (in theatres)

Indian Link - 0
  Meant to be steeped in mystery, with the usual ingredients of a ghost-centric film, replete with evil spirits and tantra-mantra, Anees Bazmee's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

January 2022

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020