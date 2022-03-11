WATCH: QLD floods force mice, frog to hitch a ride on a snake

Reading Time: < 1 minute

You read that headline right! The massive flooding and severe weather conditions in Australia’s east coast the past few weeks had everyone scrambling, including the country’s wildlife.

In a viral video posted on TikTok, user Carleen2332 shared a stunning sight to behold: two mice, a beetle, and a frog (typically prey for snakes) taking refuge on a brown snake during Queensland’s floods.

“Only in Australia!” read the caption in the video that has been watched over 3 million times on TikTok alone.

The good news is, animal rescuers were able to rescue the animals by using a metal pole and releasing them into the wild.

"Yes they got them all out alive! And the snake too!" Carleen2332 wrote in the comments. Certainly a happy ending to an interesting turn of events.