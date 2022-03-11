fbpx
LifestyleHumour

WATCH: QLD floods force mice, frog to hitch a ride on a snake

By Indian Link
0
viral video qld floods
Source: TikTok
Reading Time: < 1 minute

 

You read that headline right! The massive flooding and severe weather conditions in Australia’s east coast the past few weeks had everyone scrambling, including the country’s wildlife.

In a viral video posted on TikTok, user Carleen2332 shared a stunning sight to behold: two mice, a beetle, and a frog (typically prey for snakes) taking refuge on a brown snake during Queensland’s floods.

“Only in Australia!” read the caption in the video that has been watched over 3 million times on TikTok alone.

@carleen2332♬ original sound – user4420609529188

The good news is, animal rescuers were able to rescue the animals by using a metal pole and releasing them into the wild.

“Yes they got them all out alive! And the snake too!” Carleen2332 wrote in the comments.

Certainly a happy ending to an interesting turn of events.

READ ALSO: Thar she blows! An expert’s guide to whale watching 101

- Advertisement -
Previous articleReview: Ruchi Sanghi’s Anarkali The Musical
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Let’s Talk Boosters: Indian Link podcast

Indian Link - 0
  In LET'S TALK BOOSTERS, a new podcast series by Indian Link, host Ekta Sharma quizzes Dr Kritman Dhamoon of Blacktown Hospital Sydney about booster...
Frontline worker Parita Patel (inset). Image supplied

‘Serving the community’: COVID testing in remote NSW

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The past two years have been a rollercoaster of COVID-19 related turmoil; from isolating lockdowns, closed borders, to trying to help Indians in the...

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

viral video qld floods

WATCH: QLD floods force mice, frog to hitch a ride on...

Indian Link - 0
  You read that headline right! The massive flooding and severe weather conditions in Australia's east coast the past few weeks had everyone scrambling, including...
Anarkali The Musical, Ruchi Sanghi dance company

Review: Ruchi Sanghi’s Anarkali The Musical

Hamsa Venkat - 0
  It was a captivating start to Anarkali, The Musical. As the curtains opened to the fragrance of incense meandering from the stage and a striking...
palak paneer

Auntyji: Who put ricotta in my palak paneer?

Indian Link - 0
  Dear Auntyji My wife is a fabulous cook, and she makes simple dishes very tasty and nutritious. But she can be a bit of a…...
Suriya in 'Etharkkum Thunindhavan'. (IANS)

REVIEW: Etharkkum Thunindhavan

Indian Link - 0
  Director Pandiraj's 'Etharkkum Thunindhavan' is an out-and-out commercial entertainer that advocates strong measures for the safety of women. The film is unlike any of the...
boy wearing mask

COVID pandemic 2nd anniversary: things we got wrong and things to...

Indian Link - 0
  Exactly two years ago, on March 11 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a global pandemic. This was two months after there were...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020