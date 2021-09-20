WATCH: Neeraj Chopra steals the show in hilarious new ad

Reading Time: < 1 minute

After Rahul Dravid earlier this year, it’s now Golden Boy Neeraj Chopra’s turn to show off his acting chops.

In a new ad for credit card payment app CRED, Chopra dons five different avatars caught in the frenzy around his Olympic win. The video begins with actor Jim Sarbh sharing the benefits of CRED, comparing the excitement to 23-year-old Chopra’s gold medal at Tokyo 2020.

And then the hilarity ensues.

“Neeraj hua madham, medal le chuke sanam,” chirps the Bollywood producer.

“C for Chopra, C for cashback!” harps the marketing guru.

Watch the full ad here:

Understandably, social media can’t get enough of the humorous ad that shows off Chopra’s acting, and dancing, skills.

The only Person for whom ‘Kya Fekta hai Yaar’ is a compliment- @Neeraj_chopra1 ! https://t.co/RuyWJujD0n — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 19, 2021

Bollywood Actors after Seeing Neeraj Chopra Acting Skills in CRED Ad. –#NeerajChopra pic.twitter.com/wb3TCoHqse — India Trending (@IndiaTrendingin) September 19, 2021

Neeraj Chopra doing CRED ads was not on “my things that’ll happen in 2021” list… But I am not complaining 😍 — jhanvee (@jh_here) September 19, 2021

Wtf that was neeraj chopra in the cred ad? I thought they casted a look-alike. Mans got some great acting skills 😮 — Haz (@Yours_haz) September 19, 2021

Neeraj Chopra’s inspiration for this ad : pic.twitter.com/V1XtjQk5oj — N I T I N (@theNitinWalke) September 19, 2021

