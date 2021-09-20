fbpx
Tuesday, September 21, 2021
WATCH: Neeraj Chopra steals the show in hilarious new ad

By Indian Link
neeraj chopra ad
Source: Twitter

Reading Time: < 1 minute 

After Rahul Dravid earlier this year, it’s now Golden Boy Neeraj Chopra’s turn to show off his acting chops.

In a new ad for credit card payment app CRED, Chopra dons five different avatars caught in the frenzy around his Olympic win. The video begins with actor Jim Sarbh sharing the benefits of CRED, comparing the excitement to 23-year-old Chopra’s gold medal at Tokyo 2020.

And then the hilarity ensues.

“Neeraj hua madham, medal le chuke sanam,” chirps the Bollywood producer.

“C for Chopra, C for cashback!” harps the marketing guru.

Watch the full ad here:

Understandably, social media can’t get enough of the humorous ad that shows off Chopra’s acting, and dancing, skills.

WATCH: Bengaluru traffic turns Rahul Dravid into a ‘gunda’

Indian Link

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020

