fbpx
LifestyleHumour

WATCH: Nazeem Hussain – Monopoly With White people

By Indian Link
0
A still from the sketch. (Source: Youtube)
A still from the sketch. (Source: Youtube)
Reading Time: < 1 minute

 

Australian comedian Nazeem Hussain’s Orange is the New Brown is a sketch comedy television series on the Seven Network. The first and only season aired in 2018, but still remains relevant and entertaining four years later.

This episode features Nazeem Hussain, Urzila Carlson, Broden Kelly, and Becky Lucas. The group sits down to play the most stressful game ever; Monopoly.

Community chest cards, get out of jail free cards, neighboring properties, and White privilege, all play a vital role in the clever sketch. Take a look!

 

WATCH ALSO: Fashion designer turn Lays chips packets into a sari

- Advertisement -
Previous articleNadella ranked No 1 among CEOs in Brand Finance list
Next articleIndian man, 62, missing from Minto NSW
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Let’s Talk Boosters: Indian Link podcast

Indian Link - 0
  In LET'S TALK BOOSTERS, a new podcast series by Indian Link, host Ekta Sharma quizzes Dr Kritman Dhamoon of Blacktown Hospital Sydney about booster...
Frontline worker Parita Patel (inset). Image supplied

‘Serving the community’: COVID testing in remote NSW

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The past two years have been a rollercoaster of COVID-19 related turmoil; from isolating lockdowns, closed borders, to trying to help Indians in the...

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

sathyendra subbanna

Indian man, 62, missing from Minto NSW

Indian Link - 0
  NSW Police are still searching for 62-year-old Sathyendra Subbanna, who has been reported missing from the Minto area. Authorities were first approached regarding his disappearance...
A still from the sketch. (Source: Youtube)

WATCH: Nazeem Hussain – Monopoly With White people

Indian Link - 0
  Australian comedian Nazeem Hussain’s Orange is the New Brown is a sketch comedy television series on the Seven Network. The first and only season...
Microsoft saw 2 years of digital transformation in 2 months

Nadella ranked No 1 among CEOs in Brand Finance list

Indian Link - 0
  The Brand Finance Brand Guardianship Index has ranked Microsoft boss, Satya Nadella, as the top CEO in the world. Nadella, a first-generation Indian immigrant to...
satya nadella and sundar pichai

Padma Bhushan for Nadella, Pichai in recognition of India’s tech talent

Indian Link - 0
  In a big honour for the top India-origin tech prowess tin the Silicon Valley, the Indian government awarded the Padma Bhushan to Microsoft Chairman...
(Source: IANS)

Multi-storey bird tower comes up in Rajasthan’s Nagaur

Indian Link - 0
  In what that can be termed as a unique initiative, a seven-storey tower has been constructed in Parbatsar town of Rajasthan's Nagaur district for...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020