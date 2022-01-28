WATCH: Nazeem Hussain – Monopoly With White people

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Australian comedian Nazeem Hussain’s Orange is the New Brown is a sketch comedy television series on the Seven Network. The first and only season aired in 2018, but still remains relevant and entertaining four years later.

This episode features Nazeem Hussain, Urzila Carlson, Broden Kelly, and Becky Lucas. The group sits down to play the most stressful game ever; Monopoly.

Community chest cards, get out of jail free cards, neighboring properties, and White privilege, all play a vital role in the clever sketch. Take a look!

WATCH ALSO: Fashion designer turn Lays chips packets into a sari