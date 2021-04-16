WATCH: Millennial Lilly Singh and Gen-Z Maitreyi Ramakrishnan bridge the gap

Reading Time: < 1 minute
Conflicting emojis, pop culture references that nobody gets, and a curious interest in selfies… Is there anything that Gen Z and millennials can agree on?
Watch Lilly Singh and Never Have I Ever‘s Maitreyi Ramakrishnan meet as ambassadors, to squad their beef once and for all. You might just learn a thing or two! (We, for one, did not know ‘misery selfies’ existed until today)
Here’s the video for your amusement:
