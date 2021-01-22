WATCH: Lilly Singh as Sima Taparia in “Indian Matchbreaking”

Reading Time: < 1 minute
Whether we liked it or not, most of us gave into the Sima Taparia craze during lockdown. Within days, we’d all binged on Netflix’s Indian Matchmaking – and we’ve been waiting for a second season ever since.
But have you heard of the lesser-known “Indian Matchbreaking”?
Courtesy Lilly Singh, here’s a hilarious spoof of the Netflix show. Keep your eyes peeled for a cameo by a certain Indian Matchmaking star we all loved to hate – it’s a good one!
READ ALSO: Review: Indian Matchmaking (Netflix)