WATCH: Indian grandpa’s uncontrollable snacking habit wins hearts online

Bangalore-based vlogger Nihal Ranjit has been documenting his “diabetic grandfather raid the entire house for snacks he’s not supposed to eat” on Instagram and followers can’t seem to get enough!

The young video creator uploaded a 3-part video series called ‘Keeping up with the grandpapi’ where he records his grandpa’s sneaky attempts at devouring bananas and achappams.

Ranjit goes by ‘Jugal Chutney’ on Instagram and his talented storytelling is evident in the hilarious video edits he posts online.

While some viewers seem to take Jugal’s focus on his grandfather’s eating habits as disrespectful, most tend to appreciate his loveable grandfather’s escapades, and even relate to them.

Let us know in the comments if what you think of this 3-part video series!

WATCH ALSO: Have you heard about Instagram’s “Dancing Dadi”?

