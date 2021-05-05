WATCH: How a van told Goans to ‘stay the f*** at home’

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In Goa, a van drove around Calangute playing a unique jingle to promote staying at home.

The jingle goes:

Stay the f*** at home

Stay the f*** at home

Don’t you be a f****** d***

Please stay the f*** at home

While it is unclear whether the village panchayat was behind the jingle, Twitter and Reddit users had fun with it! Some called it “typical Goan” and others said, “you heard the van, stay the f*** at home”.

What do you think of this method of spreading awareness about the COVID lockdown?

Village panchayat of Calangute woke up today and chose violence. 😂 #Goa pic.twitter.com/i8y8wvRyRY — That Goan Guy (@schmmuck) May 2, 2021

