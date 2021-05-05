fbpx
Wednesday, May 5, 2021
WATCH: How a van told Goans to ‘stay the f*** at home’

Indian Link
By Indian Link
Reading Time: < 1 minute 

In Goa, a van drove around Calangute playing a unique jingle to promote staying at home.

The jingle goes:

Stay the f*** at home

Stay the f*** at home

Don’t you be a f****** d***

Please stay the f*** at home

While it is unclear whether the village panchayat was behind the jingle, Twitter and Reddit users had fun with it! Some called it “typical Goan” and others said, “you heard the van, stay the f*** at home”.

What do you think of this method of spreading awareness about the COVID lockdown?

 

WATCH ALSO: Tom & Jerry video explains vaccination

